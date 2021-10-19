Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Visa Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heartland Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Wells Fargo, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Visa Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, SVB Financial Group, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Heartland Bank & Trust Co owns 107 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heartland Bank & Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,539 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,321 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,554 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,547 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,840 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 21,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $161.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 139.68%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 8,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Target Corp by 269.53%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $253.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 75.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 51,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 49.71%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $270.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 151.47%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $666.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $564.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heartland Bank & Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heartland Bank & Trust Co keeps buying
