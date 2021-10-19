Btr Capital Management Inc Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: BAM,
- Added Positions: IHI, MINT, GPN, CSX, CVX, VCSH, JPM, KMI, MET, USB, J, XBI, EOG, WBA, QCOM, MRK, LMT, STZ, NEM, SCCO, GIS, KL, COP, PBW, CMCSA, AMGN, SRE, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: AWK, TMO, DFS, MSFT, AAPL, LOW, C, HD, GOOGL, IWR, V, DIS, CCI, ABT, UPS, T, CARR, GOOG, ES, WMT, VEU, GVI, MMM, VGT, IWP, MAA, BAC, BRK.B, HON, SPSB, COST, NEE, CSCO, ECL, TJX, BSV, EFA, IAT, IWM, LQD, FB, MA, WFC, UNP, TXN, TGT, SLB, ORCL, MCO, ENB, BMY, BLK, ADBE, CB,
- Sold Out: GOLD, BIIB, LDUR, BDX, NKE, WCN, XLB, CLX,
These are the top 5 holdings of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 432,694 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,638 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,211 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,510 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 169,572 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 231,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 432,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.
