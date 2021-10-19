Logo
Btr Capital Management Inc Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Btr Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Btr Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Btr Capital Management Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $807 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btr+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 432,694 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,638 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,211 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,510 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 169,572 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 231,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 432,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.



Here is the complete portfolio of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
