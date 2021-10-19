Logo
EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, , VEREIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Diversified Healthcare Trust 5.625% Senior Notes d, Weyerhaeuser Co, sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, , VEREIT Inc, , Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EII Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eii+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EII Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 103,896 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 11,433 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.41%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,320 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 75,300 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 26,806 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diversified Healthcare Trust 5.625% Senior Notes d (DHCNI)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust 5.625% Senior Notes d. The purchase prices were between $23.95 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.85 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $767.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 11,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 126,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SITE Centers Corp by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Washington REIT (WRE)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Washington REIT by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $24.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iStar Inc (STARPG.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iStar Inc by 3100.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $144.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: (QTS)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VERPF.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: (WRI)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXRPA.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $25.17.

Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHOPF.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $25.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EII Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EII Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
