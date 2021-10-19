EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, , VEREIT Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Diversified Healthcare Trust 5.625% Senior Notes d, Weyerhaeuser Co, sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, , VEREIT Inc, , Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 103,896 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 11,433 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.41% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,320 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 75,300 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 26,806 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust 5.625% Senior Notes d. The purchase prices were between $23.95 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.85 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $767.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 11,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 126,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SITE Centers Corp by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Washington REIT by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $24.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iStar Inc by 3100.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $144.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $25.17.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $25.31.