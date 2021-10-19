Logo
Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, LHC Group Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, LHC Group Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q3, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1125 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raymond+james+trust+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,631 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,939 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 173,276 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,191,141 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 320,907 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $248.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 190.81%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc (FOF)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.57 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: (BPY)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.. Also check out:

1. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. keeps buying

