Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, LHC Group Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: LHCG, SMMV, DFAC, EAGG, IAU, PDP, VRIG, NETL, PUTW, MRNA, AVDE, DIVO, DVN, JPHY, PAVE, JEPI, GTO, OGN, ESML, AVIG, BSCO, GSY, EWMC, IAT, JPIB, DWX, DFUS, DFAX, IBDN, IBDO, RYF, XSOE, XLRE, WIZ, WBND, SUSC, SUSA, SSUS, SDVY, SCHD, IBDP, RWL, RDIV, QYLD, PTMC, PTBD, OUNZ, AVUV, JMST, IYC, NRG, WAB, GL, TPX, SNV, SCCO, STX, SAFM, PWR, PUK, PCH, BXMX, NICE, EQC, GNTX, E, CNMD, DXC, CPT, AX, BLL, TW, BSCN, ECOL, AVUS, ARKF, BFLY, ABNB, DKNG, LSPD, BSCP, FDEU, QTWO, OMF, MUSA, PNR, FLT, HYI, CLR, NFJ, SHCR, HLMN,

Added Positions: VO, VCSH, VEA, QQQ, AZN, BAX, CSX, UPS, AMZN, IGSB, IEFA, VTEB, DRI, IHI, RDVY, SPY, TIP, VCIT, NFLX, PGR, TXN, UNH, WPC, WMT, ATUS, BIL, IXN, SUB, VB, ABB, AAP, APD, AXP, ADI, TFC, BBY, BMY, CME, CI, CMCSA, CAG, COP, ED, DHI, DCI, DUK, EMN, ETN, EPD, EFX, FHN, GE, GS, GOOGL, TT, MDLZ, LMT, MGA, MCD, NDAQ, NEM, NKE, NTRS, PEP, LIN, O, RSG, ROP, CRM, SHW, SO, TMO, TSCO, USB, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WFC, WLTW, DPG, FB, ZTS, PYPL, USFD, VICI, AGG, ARKK, DGRO, DSI, DVY, ESGD, FTSM, FVD, IJJ, ISTB, MGV, MUB, PGX, PRF, QUAL, REGL, SHYG, VCR, VEU, VFH, VHT, VONE, VPL, VTI, VTIP, VTV, VWO, XLI, XLK, XLY, AGCO, ATVI, ADC, ALK, ALB, ARE, DOX, AMT, ABC, AON, ATR, ARCC, ASH, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BHP, BBD, OZK, BIIB, BMRN, BA, BTI, BAM, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CMS, CNI, KMX, CAT, CE, FIS, SCHW, XEC, C, CTSH, VALE, STZ, COO, INGR, GLW, CMI, XRAY, DXCM, DLTR, DOV, LCII, EOG, EWBC, ECL, EA, ETR, EQIX, EEFT, RE, EXC, EXPO, FISV, FLEX, F, FCX, GPC, GSK, GPN, HDB, HAIN, MNST, HIG, HAS, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IDA, ILMN, ICE, IPG, JBHT, KLAC, K, KMB, LH, LRCX, LEN, LII, LECO, LAD, LYV, MDC, MANH, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MMS, MCK, MPW, MRCY, MCHP, NVR, NTAP, NWL, ES, NOC, ODFL, ORI, OMCL, OMC, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PH, PKI, PXD, PII, BKNG, PRU, ROLL, RELX, REGN, RGEN, RIO, RHI, ROK, ROST, RYAAY, SAP, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SNY, SMG, SRE, SBNY, SSD, SWKS, SNN, SNA, SONY, TRV, SWK, SYK, NLOK, SNX, SNPS, SYY, TJX, AXON, TER, TD, TTE, TRP, TRMB, TRN, TYL, UBS, UL, VFC, MTN, VTR, VMC, WRB, GWW, WBS, ANTM, WST, WY, WEX, XLNX, ZBH, ET, TDG, RDS.B, CET, NUV, VMO, JQC, AVK, GDV, UTF, HBI, OC, AIMC, QQQX, BR, ACM, LULU, MASI, CDNA, VRSK, NBB, SSNC, TSLA, KKR, BAH, FRC, KMI, APO, ZG, FBHS, APTV, SPLK, PSX, FANG, WDAY, PCI, BFAM, ICLR, APAM, NRZ, CDW, PINC, VEEV, GLPI, CHGG, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, HRTG, CTRE, TMX, NEP, SYF, HUBS, KEYS, STOR, ETSY, SHOP, FSV, CABO, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, HPE, SQ, SITE, FTV, TWLO, VST, SNAP, OKTA, ZYME, IR, SE, ALTR, DOCU, AVLR, UPWK, ETRN, CRWD, AMCR, LPRO, MP, AMLP, ARKG, BNDX, CIBR, DIA, EFG, EFV, ESGE, ESGU, FBT, FDN, FMB, FPX, FXD, IBB, ICLN, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IEUR, IJK, IJS, IJT, IUSB, IWN, IWO, IWR, IWS, IYF, IYG, IYW, JKG, JPST, LMBS, MBB, MTUM, OUSA, REM, SCHP, SCZ, SPSB, SPYD, TDIV, USHY, USIG, VBR, VGT, VIS, VMBS, VOE, VONG, VONV, VOT, VOX, VPU, VUG, VV, VXUS, XBI, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLV, XT,

Reduced Positions: KO, AAPL, IJH, MSFT, VYM, HSY, TGT, GOOG, MDY, JNJ, LLY, CVX, NEE, KSU, IGV, SPLV, BP, BK, CVS, EL, XOM, ORLY, PNC, PEG, UNP, BX, OTIS, IJR, USMV, PLD, ABT, AMG, MO, AMP, AMGN, ANSS, BAC, CM, COST, DE, DLR, D, FDX, GRMN, INTU, LSTR, MKC, MS, NVDA, NUE, PPG, PFE, SLB, SBUX, VZ, NMZ, BDJ, WU, EXG, DAL, VMW, NXPI, LPLA, NLSN, BABA, SPOT, AAXJ, FGD, FLOT, GLD, IWF, IWM, LQD, RSP, SLV, VNQ, XLE, AOS, EPAC, A, AKAM, AEE, AME, NLY, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ADP, AVB, AXS, BCE, BCS, BDX, BRK.B, BIO, BKH, BWA, BRO, CACI, CHRW, CNA, CRH, CDNS, CP, CAH, CWST, CRL, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CCEP, CGNX, NNN, CPRT, CVA, CCI, DTE, DHR, DSGX, DEO, DD, EGP, EIX, EQR, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FNF, FL, BEN, IT, GNW, GGG, HAL, THG, LHX, HPQ, HXL, HFC, ICUI, ING, IEX, IDXX, IFF, IP, ISRG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, JLL, KAI, KEY, KR, KLIC, LKQ, LVS, LEG, MKSI, MMP, MFC, MRO, MKL, MMC, MLM, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, TAP, MPWR, MCO, VTRS, NGG, NEOG, NYCB, NOK, NDSN, NSC, NVS, OXY, PHG, DGX, RJF, RF, RY, POOL, SGEN, SPG, SKY, LUV, EQNR, SRCL, STE, TSM, TECH, TDY, TFX, TRI, TM, TREX, TSN, URI, VICR, WCN, WSO, EVRG, WEC, ZBRA, EBAY, BGCP, CMG, SMFG, RMT, USA, MMT, RVT, RQI, NEA, BLW, FFA, BGR, MA, LDOS, TMUS, EDD, DFS, TEL, ETJ, AWK, MSCI, FNV, FERG, PM, HI, IRDM, GNT, JBT, LOPE, BUD, AVGO, FTNT, GNRC, PLOW, FN, PHYS, LYB, GM, PSLV, TRGP, HII, FDUS, XYL, ISD, ZNGA, POST, CG, NOW, NID, CONE, NIQ, RNG, BURL, TWTR, WIX, ALLY, OGS, MC, SFBS, AY, CTLT, THQ, CFG, CDK, LBRDK, NSA, TEAM, VVV, YUMC, MGY, ROKU, AQUA, ROAD, EQH, BJ, ESTC, ALC, UBER, AVTR, DT, CNXC, BIV, BSCM, CWB, DES, EEM, EFAV, EMB, EMLP, FDL, FIXD, FPE, FV, GSIE, GSLC, HDV, HYG, IDV, IPAY, ITOT, IUSG, IVOO, IWB, IXUS, IYH, IYJ, JHML, JNK, MINT, MOAT, ONEQ, PDBC, QTEC, RPG, RPV, RWX, RYT, SHY, SKYY, SRVR, VDC, VGSH, VIG, VLUE, XLU,

Sold Out: FTCS, NUSC, JETS, IVOL, STNE, CCL, COR, BPY, ITCI, FIVN, LMRK, CC, LITE, CVNA, BKR, SPCE, EAF, TAK, WORK, GRUB, ANGL, BSCL, IGM, PSJ, SHV, MHK, LUMN, CERN, TPR, EXP, ENTG, EXPE, EXR, PEAK, HUBB, LAZ, MAN, FOF, PNW, XPO, TPL, OLED, WTM, WTFC, PRG, BKT, EVT, APRN, DTM, SENS, HIO,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, LHC Group Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q3, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1125 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,631 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,939 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 173,276 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,191,141 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 320,907 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $248.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 190.81%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.57 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.