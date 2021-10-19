Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, At Home Group Inc

New Purchases: DFAT, BSCN, DFAC, BSCO, DFAX, BSCP, IBDM, BSCQ, IBDN, BSCR, IBDO, BSCS, BSCT, BSJM, IBHA, QEMM, COMT, IBDP, TLTE, IBDQ, DFUS, IBDR, DFAS, IBDS, EWSC, IBDT, DFIV, BSML, IBML, BSMP, IBMM, HSY, BSMO, BSMQ, IAU, IBMN, IVOV, PFI, BFOR, BSMM, BSMN, BSMR, DGRS, IBMO, BSMS, EMGF, PTNQ, RDVY, FFIV, PSEC, VLY, PETV, SNAP, BIV, BLES, BSJN, BSJO, BSMT, EMXC, IBMP, IBMQ, MFEM, NOBL, PBD, SCHR, STIP, VGK, VOOG, VOT, VXF, XSMO, AMG, ALL, ALNY, AON, ATR, ACGL, BBY, BLKB, BRO, CMS, CSL, CE, CRL, CHH, CIEN, CSGP, CTSH, COLM, CCI, XRAY, DXCM, EGP, EA, EEFT, FDS, FICO, FLEX, GRMN, AJRD, GGG, HAIN, HXL, IBN, IEX, IPG, JBHT, JKHY, JCI, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LVS, LII, MANH, MAA, MORN, MSI, NYCB, NYMT, NDSN, ORLY, PKG, PAA, PSA, RPM, RELX, REGN, RYAAY, POOL, SEIC, STX, SRE, TECH, VIV, TFX, TRI, TD, TRMB, UMPQ, WPC, WEX, XLNX, GAB, PTMN, CQP, BR, FGB, ULTA, FERG, KNDI, AGNC, BTCS, GM, TRGP, HII, NOW, JPI, FWONA, IQV, NSTG, PGEN, SPNT, BURL, VEEV, VJET, CXP, HLT, CZR, W, FRPT, Z, BOMN, AA, ATH, AQB, CVNA, MDB, SE, ZS, SPOT, BJ, SONO, ELAN, GH, STNE, IAA, REAL, TXG, NVST, DDOG, VIR, BEAM, VRM, SQFT, ASAN, DASH, COIN, TSP, CURI, CURI, FYBR, BLDE, OGN, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI, CMAX, EVGO, VSCO, DUOL, ADRE, ARKF, ARKQ, AVDV, AVEM, AVUV, BBCA, BBH, BCI, BLCN, BNDX, BOUT, BSAE, BSDE, BSJP, BSJQ, BSJR, BUZZ, DEF, DLN, DRIV, EDOG, EMB, ERTH, FPEI, FTXH, GCC, GNR, HNDL, IBD, ISMD, ITA, KOMP, LOUP, LVHD, MCHI, MDYG, MSOS, MUB, PLAT, QTUM, REGL, REM, RHS, ROBT, SBIO, SMLV, SPMB, THCX, TPHD, TPIF, TPLC, TPSC, VIOO, VTWV, VWOB, WOMN, XITK, XSHQ, XT, YOLO,

DFAT, BSCN, DFAC, BSCO, DFAX, BSCP, IBDM, BSCQ, IBDN, BSCR, IBDO, BSCS, BSCT, BSJM, IBHA, QEMM, COMT, IBDP, TLTE, IBDQ, DFUS, IBDR, DFAS, IBDS, EWSC, IBDT, DFIV, BSML, IBML, BSMP, IBMM, HSY, BSMO, BSMQ, IAU, IBMN, IVOV, PFI, BFOR, BSMM, BSMN, BSMR, DGRS, IBMO, BSMS, EMGF, PTNQ, RDVY, FFIV, PSEC, VLY, PETV, SNAP, BIV, BLES, BSJN, BSJO, BSMT, EMXC, IBMP, IBMQ, MFEM, NOBL, PBD, SCHR, STIP, VGK, VOOG, VOT, VXF, XSMO, AMG, ALL, ALNY, AON, ATR, ACGL, BBY, BLKB, BRO, CMS, CSL, CE, CRL, CHH, CIEN, CSGP, CTSH, COLM, CCI, XRAY, DXCM, EGP, EA, EEFT, FDS, FICO, FLEX, GRMN, AJRD, GGG, HAIN, HXL, IBN, IEX, IPG, JBHT, JKHY, JCI, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LVS, LII, MANH, MAA, MORN, MSI, NYCB, NYMT, NDSN, ORLY, PKG, PAA, PSA, RPM, RELX, REGN, RYAAY, POOL, SEIC, STX, SRE, TECH, VIV, TFX, TRI, TD, TRMB, UMPQ, WPC, WEX, XLNX, GAB, PTMN, CQP, BR, FGB, ULTA, FERG, KNDI, AGNC, BTCS, GM, TRGP, HII, NOW, JPI, FWONA, IQV, NSTG, PGEN, SPNT, BURL, VEEV, VJET, CXP, HLT, CZR, W, FRPT, Z, BOMN, AA, ATH, AQB, CVNA, MDB, SE, ZS, SPOT, BJ, SONO, ELAN, GH, STNE, IAA, REAL, TXG, NVST, DDOG, VIR, BEAM, VRM, SQFT, ASAN, DASH, COIN, TSP, CURI, CURI, FYBR, BLDE, OGN, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI, CMAX, EVGO, VSCO, DUOL, ADRE, ARKF, ARKQ, AVDV, AVEM, AVUV, BBCA, BBH, BCI, BLCN, BNDX, BOUT, BSAE, BSDE, BSJP, BSJQ, BSJR, BUZZ, DEF, DLN, DRIV, EDOG, EMB, ERTH, FPEI, FTXH, GCC, GNR, HNDL, IBD, ISMD, ITA, KOMP, LOUP, LVHD, MCHI, MDYG, MSOS, MUB, PLAT, QTUM, REGL, REM, RHS, ROBT, SBIO, SMLV, SPMB, THCX, TPHD, TPIF, TPLC, TPSC, VIOO, VTWV, VWOB, WOMN, XITK, XSHQ, XT, YOLO, Added Positions: BSCL, BSCM, MSFT, JPM, SPY, SUSA, AAPL, T, PNC, PFE, CRM, VUG, HD, WBA, IEMG, VO, ACN, AMZN, XOM, IBM, JNJ, ABBV, FNDE, IBHB, VIG, VTV, CAT, DE, HON, PEP, PG, TXN, DIS, V, IWB, IXUS, MDYV, VEU, VSS, VYM, ANSS, ADP, BRK.B, CVX, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COP, ED, DTE, DHR, D, ETN, LLY, NEE, GILD, MCD, LIN, PEG, SBUX, TMO, VZ, WMT, BX, FB, GOOG, HUBS, SHOP, SQ, ROKU, DOW, NET, PTON, ARKK, ARKW, BSJL, BSV, DES, EEMV, EFA, ESML, IJJ, IUSB, IWF, IWM, IWS, SCHD, SCHF, SCHO, SCZ, SPEM, TIP, VBR, VNQ, VTIP, VWO, VXUS, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AYI, APD, ALGN, AMT, ADI, AINV, AMAT, TFC, BHP, BAC, BWA, BMY, FIS, CI, COST, DEO, DCI, EOG, ENB, FDX, IT, GE, GIS, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HRL, MTCH, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LSTR, MFC, MKL, MMC, MDT, VTRS, ES, NOC, NVO, PCAR, PAYX, BKNG, PRU, O, RDS.A, SAP, SHW, SWKS, SNA, EQNR, SYK, SLF, SYY, TSM, TTWO, UL, UNP, UPS, VFC, VLO, VOD, WRB, WAB, WM, WAT, WFC, ZIOP, TMUS, TEL, MELI, DG, TSLA, KMI, PANW, TWTR, ARMK, JD, BABA, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, CRSP, INVH, OKTA, DOCU, NIO, MRNA, PINS, ZM, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, SNOW, UPST, RBLX, CPNG, DTM, ARKG, BIBL, CIBR, DEM, DGS, DIM, DON, DVY, EDIV, ESGD, ESGE, FXH, FXL, IEI, IJR, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWR, IYH, PDBC, PPH, SCHP, SKYY, SPSM, VB, VBK, VDE, VIGI, VOE, VT, WCLD, XLF, XLP, XLV,

BSCL, BSCM, MSFT, JPM, SPY, SUSA, AAPL, T, PNC, PFE, CRM, VUG, HD, WBA, IEMG, VO, ACN, AMZN, XOM, IBM, JNJ, ABBV, FNDE, IBHB, VIG, VTV, CAT, DE, HON, PEP, PG, TXN, DIS, V, IWB, IXUS, MDYV, VEU, VSS, VYM, ANSS, ADP, BRK.B, CVX, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COP, ED, DTE, DHR, D, ETN, LLY, NEE, GILD, MCD, LIN, PEG, SBUX, TMO, VZ, WMT, BX, FB, GOOG, HUBS, SHOP, SQ, ROKU, DOW, NET, PTON, ARKK, ARKW, BSJL, BSV, DES, EEMV, EFA, ESML, IJJ, IUSB, IWF, IWM, IWS, SCHD, SCHF, SCHO, SCZ, SPEM, TIP, VBR, VNQ, VTIP, VWO, VXUS, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AYI, APD, ALGN, AMT, ADI, AINV, AMAT, TFC, BHP, BAC, BWA, BMY, FIS, CI, COST, DEO, DCI, EOG, ENB, FDX, IT, GE, GIS, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HRL, MTCH, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LSTR, MFC, MKL, MMC, MDT, VTRS, ES, NOC, NVO, PCAR, PAYX, BKNG, PRU, O, RDS.A, SAP, SHW, SWKS, SNA, EQNR, SYK, SLF, SYY, TSM, TTWO, UL, UNP, UPS, VFC, VLO, VOD, WRB, WAB, WM, WAT, WFC, ZIOP, TMUS, TEL, MELI, DG, TSLA, KMI, PANW, TWTR, ARMK, JD, BABA, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, CRSP, INVH, OKTA, DOCU, NIO, MRNA, PINS, ZM, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, SNOW, UPST, RBLX, CPNG, DTM, ARKG, BIBL, CIBR, DEM, DGS, DIM, DON, DVY, EDIV, ESGD, ESGE, FXH, FXL, IEI, IJR, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWR, IYH, PDBC, PPH, SCHP, SKYY, SPSM, VB, VBK, VDE, VIGI, VOE, VT, WCLD, XLF, XLP, XLV, Reduced Positions: SLYV, VTI, BSX, AMGN, DGRO, IJT, BDX, VONG, COF, NKE, ADBE, SUB, DD, EMN, YUM, MET, LOW, MU, NVDA, IBMK, CPRI, PGR, CHTR, ONTO, MMM, SWK, AVGO, FNDA, SCHB, VTHR, AVY, VOO, BAX, CVS, CLX, ABEV, CMI, EPD, FCX, GD, IGIB, SNY, CMPS, AGG, CARR, DVYE, EFAV, FNDF, GWX, IBMJ, IUSG, SCHC, SCHM, USCI, PH, CB, AEP, BP, BTI, CSX, EL, M, HUM, INTU, K, LMT, SPGI, DELL, NTR, MODV, SU, TJX, USB, TDG, MA, ZEN, KHC, BHF, PDD,

SLYV, VTI, BSX, AMGN, DGRO, IJT, BDX, VONG, COF, NKE, ADBE, SUB, DD, EMN, YUM, MET, LOW, MU, NVDA, IBMK, CPRI, PGR, CHTR, ONTO, MMM, SWK, AVGO, FNDA, SCHB, VTHR, AVY, VOO, BAX, CVS, CLX, ABEV, CMI, EPD, FCX, GD, IGIB, SNY, CMPS, AGG, CARR, DVYE, EFAV, FNDF, GWX, IBMJ, IUSG, SCHC, SCHM, USCI, PH, CB, AEP, BP, BTI, CSX, EL, M, HUM, INTU, K, LMT, SPGI, DELL, NTR, MODV, SU, TJX, USB, TDG, MA, ZEN, KHC, BHF, PDD, Sold Out: RMD, HOME, MINT, MTUM, RWR, VCSH, ABMD, LAZ, MXIM, OPI, NCNO, APPH, JNK, SH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, At Home Group Inc, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 1022 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,753,701 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.36% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 823,599 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 1,283,826 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,230,509 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 979,200 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 823,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,283,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 979,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 827,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 696,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 788,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,753,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,230,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 520.51%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $105.43 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.6.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.