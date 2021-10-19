Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, At Home Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, At Home Group Inc, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 1022 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Dedication, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,753,701 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.36%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 823,599 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 1,283,826 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,230,509 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 979,200 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 823,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,283,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 979,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 827,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 696,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 788,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,753,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,230,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 520.51%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $105.43 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.6.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Dedication, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Dedication, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Dedication, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Dedication, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Dedication, LLC keeps buying
