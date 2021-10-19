Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Sells Repro-Med Systems Inc, Immersion Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc

- New Purchases: TNL, ADS, HAYW, GTES, BDC, ONDS, AIZ, SHLS, THRM, STVN, MCG, ATSG, ACVA, SHC, EPAC, WKME, THR, FROG, CDXS,
- Added Positions: ATI, MTRN, MEC, PKE, MOD, KRUS, CERS, STXS, CEVA, CYRX, ROG,
- Reduced Positions: TACT, VICR, PCOM, UFI, DIOD, ASPN,
- Sold Out: KRMD, IMMR, RCII, CSBR, MCB, DLX, SWIR, ATRO, SRI, DBI, ITMR, FARO, 1B8, FLL, CSSE, NCMI, DESP, QUIK,
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 190,871 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 302,885 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22%
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 103,063 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 28,762 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) - 392,122 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $49.11 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $54.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 103,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $107.14, with an estimated average price of $96.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 42,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 189,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 222,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Belden Inc (BDC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 59,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 373,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 315,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materion Corp by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $76.18, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 76,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.99, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 302,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.31.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $6.46 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $7.48.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87.Sold Out: Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Champions Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $72.72.Sold Out: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $40.69.
