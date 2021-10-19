First Financial Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc,

- New Purchases: IHDG, ET, STX, IAC, OGN, VMEO, QQQM, MAC, REZI, IEFA, IWB, VBK,
- Added Positions: PG, KO, BP, XOM, LIN, HON, FPF, RTX, CAT, CARR, WMT, OTIS, VO, MS, ABT, ADI, IJR, PRU, JNJ, DD, ATO, DOW, CTVA, BND, BSV, IWM, IWP, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: THFF, VGT, MSFT, VFH, VOX, NVDA, VHT, AAPL, FB, JPM, QQQ, LLY, SCHW, NEE, PYPL, PANW, VDC, DIA, V, VNQ, AMT, MCD, BRK.B, BA, CMCSA, GD, MRK, T, AMGN, VDE, VAW, SCHD, IWS, IWF, DUK, GE, PSX, HD, DIS, VZ, TMO, VTRS, INTC, NSC, PEP, PFE, LOW, MPC, ADP, CTSH, VB, CRM, SLB, SU, TXN, EFA, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: 4LRA, MXIM, AGG, BIO, AWK, AMED, BLL, PTC, TDOC, VNT, HYG, IEF, SHY,
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 725,541 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,281 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,253 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,350 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,290 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
First Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $153.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 79.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: (MXIM)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.
