First Financial Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc,

Investment company First Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Energy Transfer LP, Caterpillar Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2021Q3, First Financial Corp owns 345 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Financial Corp (THFF) - 725,541 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,281 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,253 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,350 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,290 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

First Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $153.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 79.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.