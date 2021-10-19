Logo
First Financial Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Energy Transfer LP, Caterpillar Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2021Q3, First Financial Corp owns 345 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP
  1. First Financial Corp (THFF) - 725,541 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,281 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,253 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,350 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,290 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $153.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 79.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP . Also check out:

1. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
