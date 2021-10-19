M. Kraus & Co Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Logiq Inc, Searchlight Minerals Corp

New Purchases: AAPL, AMZN,

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Logiq Inc, Searchlight Minerals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2021Q3, M. Kraus & Co owns 65 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,747 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,312 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 53,894 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,462 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 139,593 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 22,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3446.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Logiq Inc. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.53.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Searchlight Minerals Corp. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.03.