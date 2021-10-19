Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atticus Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atticus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,716 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 421,132 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.84%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,940 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  4. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 37,824 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,536 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $357.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $143.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 190.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 421,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.35%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 73,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 384,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 323.32%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 203.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.58 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $82.19.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider