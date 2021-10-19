Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

New Purchases: PEG, IBDR, AVTR, SE, CMCSA, CROX, UPST, MRNA, INMD, PYCR, BILL, IT, TASK, ATKR, ALGN, ASAN, CELH, ARES, WAL, LSPD, NET, RGEN, RCII, PRFT, SWAV, DLO, DOCS, FCX, MDB, HUBS, IIPR, ASML, SITM, ZI, MPWR, GLBE, MNDY, CFLT, PGNY, SPT, MEG, RSI, LOVE, INSP, AQUA, IAU, MATX, WIT, WSM, DECK, AN, PAG, TPX, KLIC, KLAC, GOGL, MARA, BITF, BMBL, AXSM, STNC, USHY, JEF, CHPT, CHPT, NDAQ, ILMN, UP, LCID, ARKG, ARKQ, EVX, FSTA, ADSK, RJN, DKL, OKTA, COLD, AYX, SHOP, SENS, MEC, TLRY, TLRY, AAL, MKSI, NOW, BNTX, VUZI, MSCI, STX, AFIN, RBLX, EBET,

Added Positions: IGSB, SPY, EFA, HYG, PGX, MPW, IJH, XLE, BIV, VYMI, VCSH, O, TTD, DBX, WST, ARKK, VV, DDOG, BX, SNAP, ZS, DKNG, TMO, BIO, PINS, JBL, ZIM, VEEV, AMLP, ABNB, VTEB, XLU, DIA, VO, VCLT, VB, EVA, SQ, LULU, AMAT, WMT, COST, PG, PEP, C, SPYG, ACN, D, DHR, RIOT, ARCC, IVZ, XLRE, INTC, SCHH, ISRG, NKE, PENN, EMQQ, UNH, WAB, CMG, XYL, QS, ZTS,

Reduced Positions: MBB, LQD, PFF, QLTA, EEM, IWM, XLC, HD, XLF, XLV, AAPL, DE, OEF, XLI, AMZN, CRWD, KO, XLK, MRK, NFLX, PYPL, SHY, GILD, NVDA, PLTR, ADBE, AMD, MSFT, XLY, CPRT, ORLY, DIS, XLB, CVS, CAT, GOOGL, MRVL, GNRC, ALL, LH, SHW, UPS, ABT, BA, MCD, NEM, PFE, EBAY, V, DOW, IWP, T, AMGN, EMKR, GIS, ROK, TGT, MA, TSLA, ZM, AGG, SLV, VIG, AMT, FDX, JNJ, VTRS, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, ZBRA, DAL, AVGO, ATY, PGF, XLP, AEP, DLR, EIX, LLY, GSK, HUM, INTU, KMB, MGM, SAP, HTGC, FB, DOCU, ESGV, GLD, IJR, IVW, IWS, SCHV, SDY, SHV, VIGI, VOT, AB, CCL, GE, GPC, MDLZ, LRCX, SPGI, MCK, MVIS, NOC, NUAN, ORCL, PGR, REGN, SIRI, WM, PTON, IGIB, CORP, GOVT, SCHX, SCHZ, TLT, VEU, VFH, VNQ, VTV,

Sold Out: BRK.B, NTES, VPL, IBB, BLNK, BMY, FSLY, ETSY, ATVI, TEAM, FUV, VRTX, TTWO, VMW, CLX, MCF, WORK, IHRT, RTX, VWO, LVS, HON, VDE, BAND, ZTO, KHC, BSY, RLX, IYR, RING, WATT, FUBO, VIPS, EDU, VTGN, IFF, AXP, BHP, BBBY, BGFV, BRO, CME, CSCO, CAG, F, INFO, CHTR, MAR, PHG, INVE, SYY, RIG, WSO, ICFI, JAZZ, KDP, DG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,716 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 421,132 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,940 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 37,824 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,536 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $357.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $143.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 190.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 421,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.35%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 73,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 384,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 323.32%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 203.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.58 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $82.19.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.