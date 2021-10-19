Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: QUAL, IAU, RWL, TTAC, AMLP, JMST, IBDN, VSGX, CMCSA, ICLR, IBDO, SHOP, MDLZ, SPDN, MRK, C, TGT, TSM, NVDA, MDT, LEN, LRCX, JCI, IBDM, GE, IBDQ, IBDP, FLOT, IR, ERIC,
- Added Positions: SPY, PKW, VTEB, PRF, IJR, MUB, MDY, VIG, IVV, FNDF, FNDA, IEFA, DSTL, IJH, IEMG, FNDE, XLE, JPM, SLYV, ACN, XOM, MSFT, AAPL, PRFZ, EFA, VSS, BRK.B, CVX, CVS, MCK, AMZN, DG, PFE, PGR, QCOM, GOOG, AMGN, AZO, CSCO, DHR, EBAY, INTC, JNJ, PEP, PNC, SCHP, TFC, V, AXP, ADI, ADP, BMY, BAM, COST, DIS, EA, KR, MCD, NTRS, ORCL, PYPL, PG, SONY, SYK, XLNX, MMM, BDX, DVN, LOW, SJM, SBUX, VZ, ABBV, GOOGL, AFG, KMX, CDW, CTXS, CPRT, EXPD, FAST, IT, INFO, LH, ORLY, PANW, QRVO, ZBH, APH, ACGL, AXTA, WRB, BIIB, BAH, BRO, BF.B, CAH, DOCU, DLTR, EMN, ELAN, EQT, EXEL, FB, FND, GBCI, HD, LBRDK, MTB, MKL, MCHP, OMC, RF, RGA, RLI, ROST, TEL, TMO, ULTA, UHS, ABT, BA, CARR, EXC, KEYS, LLY, NKE, OTIS, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: FNDX, RWK, LIN, EEM, SDY, VYM,
- Sold Out: JPST,
For the details of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resonant+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,451 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 201,868 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,820 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 331,117 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 607,070 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 128,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 348,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $76.16, with an estimated average price of $74.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 77,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.88 and $57.05, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.369700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 62,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 163,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06. The stock is now traded at around $501.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67.
