Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, sells Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resonant+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,451 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 201,868 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,820 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 331,117 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 607,070 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 128,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 348,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $76.16, with an estimated average price of $74.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 77,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.88 and $57.05, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.369700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 62,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 163,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06. The stock is now traded at around $501.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider