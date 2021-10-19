Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, Sells TAL Education Group, HeadHunter Group PLC, BanColombia SA

New Purchases: PDD, HEPS,

PDD, HEPS, Added Positions: JD, NTES, OZON, IBN,

JD, NTES, OZON, IBN, Reduced Positions: BABA, INFY, OPRA, HDB,

BABA, INFY, OPRA, HDB, Sold Out: TAL, HHR, CIB,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, NetEase Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, sells TAL Education Group, HeadHunter Group PLC, BanColombia SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of 2021Q3, Genesis Investment Management, LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,435,429 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 5,581,015 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,427,007 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.40% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 13,366,266 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,471,671 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,064,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 13,543,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 5,427,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 3,471,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,948,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08.