Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, Sells TAL Education Group, HeadHunter Group PLC, BanColombia SA

- New Purchases: PDD, HEPS,
- Added Positions: JD, NTES, OZON, IBN,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, INFY, OPRA, HDB,
- Sold Out: TAL, HHR, CIB,
For the details of Genesis Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genesis+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Genesis Investment Management, LLP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,435,429 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 5,581,015 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,427,007 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.40%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 13,366,266 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,471,671 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,064,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 13,543,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 5,427,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 3,471,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,948,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $48.42.Sold Out: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Genesis Investment Management, LLP. Also check out:
1. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Genesis Investment Management, LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment