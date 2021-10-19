Polianta Ltd Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, First Trust Water ETF

New Purchases: EWU, EWL, EWD, CGW, VPU, EZA, TUR, MRO, CFG, FHN, RUN, PLUG, M, JBLU, KHC, GM, JAZZ, OMF, SLM, WDC, FIS, SAFM, TLRY, TLRY, PPL, GPN, GT, IVZ, COTY, OSK, DDD, IAC, CLVT, NUE, MRNA, FL, UTHR, LPRO, WBS, DNLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, First Trust Water ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polianta Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Polianta Ltd owns 68 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 522,500 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) - 356,700 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) - 362,200 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 143,900 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.69% Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) - 221,600 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.18%

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 356,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 362,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.85 and $60.56, with an estimated average price of $57.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 215,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $107.14, with an estimated average price of $96.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Centene Corp by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $44.71.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $68.94 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $76.97.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 48.18%. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.72%. Polianta Ltd still held 221,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 38.69%. The sale prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. Polianta Ltd still held 143,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.87%. The sale prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. Polianta Ltd still held 106,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.54%. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Polianta Ltd still held 77,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 40.83%. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. Polianta Ltd still held 88,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.3%. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $132.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.67%. Polianta Ltd still held 62,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.