Polianta Ltd Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, First Trust Water ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Polianta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, First Trust Water ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polianta Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Polianta Ltd owns 68 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polianta Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polianta+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polianta Ltd
  1. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 522,500 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) - 356,700 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) - 362,200 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 143,900 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.69%
  5. Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) - 221,600 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.18%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 356,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 362,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.85 and $60.56, with an estimated average price of $57.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 215,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $107.14, with an estimated average price of $96.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Centene Corp by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $44.71.

Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $68.94 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $76.97.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Reduced: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 48.18%. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.72%. Polianta Ltd still held 221,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 38.69%. The sale prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. Polianta Ltd still held 143,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.87%. The sale prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. Polianta Ltd still held 106,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.54%. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Polianta Ltd still held 77,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 40.83%. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. Polianta Ltd still held 88,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.3%. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $132.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.67%. Polianta Ltd still held 62,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polianta Ltd. Also check out:

1. Polianta Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polianta Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polianta Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polianta Ltd keeps buying
