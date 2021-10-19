Interwest Venture Management Co Buys Sera Prognostics Inc, Dare Bioscience Inc, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: SERA,

SERA, Added Positions: GKOS, DARE,

GKOS, DARE, Reduced Positions: PMVP,

PMVP, Sold Out: CDTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sera Prognostics Inc, Dare Bioscience Inc, sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interwest Venture Management Co. As of 2021Q3, Interwest Venture Management Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 3,869,911 shares, 47.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13% C3.ai Inc (AI) - 866,774 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 2,354,080 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) - 2,416,241 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Glaukos Corp (GKOS) - 350,264 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 2,416,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Interwest Venture Management Co added to a holding in Dare Bioscience Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.42 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.91.