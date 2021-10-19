Interwest Venture Management Co Buys Sera Prognostics Inc, Dare Bioscience Inc, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc

For the details of INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interwest+venture+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO
- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 3,869,911 shares, 47.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13%
- C3.ai Inc (AI) - 866,774 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 2,354,080 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio.
- Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) - 2,416,241 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Glaukos Corp (GKOS) - 350,264 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 2,416,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE)
Interwest Venture Management Co added to a holding in Dare Bioscience Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.42 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)
Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.91.
