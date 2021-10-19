Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.

New Purchases: RCD, SVOL, DIVO, VXX, ESGU, BND, SPDW,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q3, Pacific Financial Group Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,345 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 96,939 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 131,621 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,627 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 191,343 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.21 and $151.53, with an estimated average price of $147.97. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 72,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 91.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 167,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 79,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 65,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 45,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 30,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.