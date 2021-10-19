Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.

- New Purchases: RCD, SVOL, DIVO, VXX, ESGU, BND, SPDW,
- Added Positions: PDBC, SPSM, SPLG, VGK, VNQ, IVV, IVE, IEF, SPIB, IJK, SHY, IJH, IJJ, IJS, IJT, IEI, IJR, BIV, IWD, SCHD, IEFA, MBB, GOVT, VGSH, VIG, VWO, AGZ, HYG, EFA, BNDX, SHV, BSV, BLV,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, VOO, VTI, JKG, IVW, VONG, SPYV, VUG, DIA, ITB, VV, MDY, IWF, IWR, IWY, IWS, IWM, AGG, IWX, TDIV, VTV,
- Sold Out: QQQ, XLB, GSLC, SPEM,
For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,345 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 96,939 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 131,621 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,627 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 191,343 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.21 and $151.53, with an estimated average price of $147.97. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 72,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 91.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 167,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 79,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 65,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 45,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 30,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment