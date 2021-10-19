Capital Planning LLC Buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: JCPB, MINT, AMGN, SCHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning LLC. As of 2021Q3, Capital Planning LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,815 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,487 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 111,621 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Boeing Co (BA) - 73,774 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.19% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 261,912 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 108,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $203.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 72,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 104,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.