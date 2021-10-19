Logo
Capital Planning LLC Buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning LLC. As of 2021Q3, Capital Planning LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Planning LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,815 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,487 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 111,621 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 73,774 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.19%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 261,912 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 108,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $203.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 72,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 104,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Planning LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider