Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys MongoDB Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: MDB, AMD,
- Added Positions: SPY, VWO, VEA, XOM, VOO, RSP, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IJR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Roth Financial Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,644 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 343,886 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,539 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,914 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,586 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $503.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.
