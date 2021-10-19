RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Enbridge Inc, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP

- New Purchases: ENB, MSFT, PFE,
- Added Positions: GLDM, ACWV, SPYG, IJS, UA, GOOGL, GOOG, LOW, UNH, WFC, FB, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: TPYP, ICSH, COST, DIS, ABBV, AAPL, VIG, IVW, JPM, BRK.B, ADBE, NKE, CRM, TMO, NVDA, SPGI, JNJ,
- Sold Out: KRP, IEUR, FIS, BABA, VUG,
These are the top 5 holdings of RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,869,037 shares, 37.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 7,709,303 shares, 26.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 858,742 shares, 17.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 741,940 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 38,298 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio.
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.
