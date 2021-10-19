Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp

- New Purchases: TSLA, ESGU, SNOW,
- Added Positions: IWV, IVLU, IXC, AMZN, VSGX,
- Reduced Positions: HBAN, ITOT, XOM, VNQI, CVX, DE, NET, MSFT, AXP, SPY, EFA, EEM, AAPL, VEA, IAU, BP, SPYX, GOOG, FB, ESGD, GLD, TSM, IEFA, QCOM, JNJ, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: BABA, TTE, BA, IBM, EMR, PSX, VTV, GE, ITW, K, COP, KR, TCEHY, UMC,
For the details of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+trust+co+lba/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,417,527 shares, 37.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 299,324 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,094,397 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,403 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $870.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $337.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.
