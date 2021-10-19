Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: TSLA, ESGU, SNOW,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, TotalEnergies SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Trust Co Lba. As of 2021Q3, Sentinel Trust Co Lba owns 70 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,417,527 shares, 37.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 299,324 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,094,397 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,403 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $870.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $337.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.