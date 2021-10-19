Logo
First Pacific Financial Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Pacific Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Royal Gold Inc, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2021Q3, First Pacific Financial owns 94 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Pacific Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Financial
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 225,290 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 320,562 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 383,983 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,457 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 233,306 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 19,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity (JPSE)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 55,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $68.55, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $83.64.

Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $95.49 and $121.52, with an estimated average price of $112.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Financial. Also check out:

1. First Pacific Financial's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Pacific Financial's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Pacific Financial's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Pacific Financial keeps buying
