First Pacific Financial Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: VTI, JPSE, UCON, NUBD, ADM, IAU, BYND, VXUS, JPM,

VTI, JPSE, UCON, NUBD, ADM, IAU, BYND, VXUS, JPM, Added Positions: NUSC, FNDA, SUSC, MDYV, VGIT, CLX, VZ, MKC, CHD, AMT, APD, MRK, TMO, UL, JD, ECL, BDX, ADI, AGR, FTV, AAPL, V, WM, UNH, UNP, SYY, SHW, CRM, ROP, NSC, CNI, MDT, ACN, BLK, CSCO, INTC, ITW, ED, HD, COST, MSA, CMI, WTRG, BWA, AWR, LITE, EXC, NEE, WY, LHX, HE, IEX, JNJ, MRVL, PFE, NDAQ,

NUSC, FNDA, SUSC, MDYV, VGIT, CLX, VZ, MKC, CHD, AMT, APD, MRK, TMO, UL, JD, ECL, BDX, ADI, AGR, FTV, AAPL, V, WM, UNH, UNP, SYY, SHW, CRM, ROP, NSC, CNI, MDT, ACN, BLK, CSCO, INTC, ITW, ED, HD, COST, MSA, CMI, WTRG, BWA, AWR, LITE, EXC, NEE, WY, LHX, HE, IEX, JNJ, MRVL, PFE, NDAQ, Reduced Positions: SGOL, BX, SPYX, EFG, GOVT, GOOG, IWS, MDY, XYL, CRWD, FNDF, ASML, DHR, ETN, WFC, SUSA,

SGOL, BX, SPYX, EFG, GOVT, GOOG, IWS, MDY, XYL, CRWD, FNDF, ASML, DHR, ETN, WFC, SUSA, Sold Out: ABT, AIA, RGLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Royal Gold Inc, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2021Q3, First Pacific Financial owns 94 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 225,290 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 320,562 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 383,983 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,457 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 233,306 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 19,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 55,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $68.55, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $83.64.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $95.49 and $121.52, with an estimated average price of $112.13.