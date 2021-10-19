Asset Planning Services Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Twitter Inc

- Added Positions: ATVI, XLE, TWTR, CVX, LMT, WMT, SPY, EPD, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, DLR, HD, XEL, INTC, PSA, NEE, TRP, APD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,607 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,308 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,320 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,757 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,480 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.
