Asset Planning Services Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Twitter Inc

Added Positions: ATVI, XLE, TWTR, CVX, LMT, WMT, SPY, EPD, QQQ,

ATVI, XLE, TWTR, CVX, LMT, WMT, SPY, EPD, QQQ, Reduced Positions: MSFT, DLR, HD, XEL, INTC, PSA, NEE, TRP, APD,

Investment company Asset Planning Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services Inc . As of 2021Q3, Asset Planning Services Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+planning+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,607 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,308 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,320 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,757 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,480 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.