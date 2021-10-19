American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporat

New Purchases: GNMA, BSCN, PAVE, DRIV, GRID, ACES, IEV, JHSC, BSJM, BSCO, JCO, PEJ, RZV, BSJN, ARKF, CWCO, RZG, RFG, ORCL, ALB, KBE, XYL, JHAA,

Investment company American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem. As of 2021Q3, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem owns 120 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 33,202 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,778 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 32,795 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 21,868 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,005 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 87,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 93,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 48,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $69.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 413.35%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $40.31, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.99.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48.