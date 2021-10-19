Logo
RFG Advisory, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, V

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Hartford Short Duration ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RFG Advisory, LLC owns 418 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RFG Advisory, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,073,966 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 555,214 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,293,854 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
  4. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 991,776 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 272,844 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
New Purchase: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 124,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 77,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,073,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.894100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 991,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,150,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,033,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1264.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 207,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $75.11, with an estimated average price of $70.46.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of RFG Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. RFG Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RFG Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RFG Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RFG Advisory, LLC keeps buying
