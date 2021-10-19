Parnassus Fund Buys Match Group Inc, Okta Inc, StoneCo, Sells Fair Isaac Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: MTCH, OKTA, STNE,

Investment company Parnassus Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Match Group Inc, Okta Inc, StoneCo, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, sells Fair Isaac Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q3, Parnassus Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 276,265 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 145,211 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 65,277 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Pool Corp (POOL) - 89,405 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 168,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 88,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 545,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17. The stock is now traded at around $406.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $102.71.

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Parnassus Fund still held 111,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.