Parnassus Fund Buys Match Group Inc, Okta Inc, StoneCo, Sells Fair Isaac Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Okta Inc, StoneCo, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, sells Fair Isaac Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q3, Parnassus Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jerome Dodson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jerome+dodson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jerome Dodson
  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 276,265 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54%
  3. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 145,211 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 65,277 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Pool Corp (POOL) - 89,405 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 168,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 88,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 545,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17. The stock is now traded at around $406.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $102.71.

Reduced: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Parnassus Fund still held 111,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jerome Dodson. Also check out:

1. Jerome Dodson's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jerome Dodson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jerome Dodson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jerome Dodson keeps buying
