Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: DNA, WRBY, DUOL, LILM, CHPT, CHPT, FUTU, JOBY, SBUX, MEKA, GBDC, TSLX, ENPH, NVTA, PLL, VNE, EH, PTRA, LAW, JXN, PFE, AZN, BCRX, COHU, EXEL, EXPE, GT, KLIC, ON, KN, SEIC, TTC, UNH, GWW, IGT, VC, AMT,
- Added Positions: PTON, DASH, CERT, SCI, CPNG, SPOT, COUR, MELI, DE, VMEO, ZLAB, TWLO, TXG, DXCM, RXRX, PBR, Z, TDOC, XYL, TME, STNE, FTCH, ALNY, RYAAY, ABMD, CSGP, ECL, BYND, IBN, CX, OSCR, UPWK, BLI, CDLX, BBIO, DCBO, VIR, EW, HDB, CSTL, HCAT, RLAY, TMDX, DTIL, BEAM, BNR, NCNO, SLV, AMWL, LU, OZON, DLB, ABCL, CGNT, CGNT, BFLY, AMSC, LYEL, WAT, ASND, MASI, TTM, PBR.A, NOVT, MARA, TROW, VEDL, VEEV, XNCR, VRNS, TWOU, SAGE, XENT, FRPT, SWAV, SEDG, CLLS, ADAP, NLOK, WPM, NEM, CARG, BAND, ICLK, MDT, BUR, IONS, INFY, ALEC,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TSLA, NTES, AMZN, MRNA, BILI, TAL, MA, SHOP, SFIX, GKOS, ILMN, WDAY, LYFT, VALE, CLDR, CVAC, NVDA, RMD, TER, NFLX, ROKU, NET, TSM, FB, WIX, W, SE, ZM, KC, AJG, BBD, CBRE, ISRG, MKL, MLM, MSFT, CRM, STAA, TREE, FRC, CVNA, APPN, UBX, HUYA, BNTX, VRM, EGHT, PLD, SRPT, AMD, ALB, ALGN, DOX, AEE, AEP, AMKR, ARCC, ITUB, BMY, BTI, KO, CNS, COO, COST, BAP, TCOM, DTE, DRE, FCFS, FR, GOOGL, HALO, HD, HUM, IIVI, INSM, LPSN, LOGI, MKTX, MCD, MED, MPWR, NKTR, BKNG, DGX, REGN, BB, RBA, ROL, RCL, POOL, SHW, STMP, SRCL, SSYS, SPWR, SNPS, TJX, XPER, VECO, WSO, OPK, EBS, IPGP, AVAV, SRNE, V, XPEL, DMRC, VRSK, SIX, HHC, CSOD, ZG, APTV, ZNGA, SPLK, REXR, RNG, COMM, QTWO, JD, TRUP, CYBR, HUBS, CHRS, NEWR, BPMC, APPF, LITE, GBT, PEN, PSTG, FTV, EVBG, NTNX, COUP, BL, SNAP, MDB, SMAR, INSP, DOMO, JMIA, PD, PINS, CRWD, INMD, DDOG, SPT, DADA, LMND, IAC, DTM,
- Sold Out: EOG, WAB, HEI.A, IQ, GRFS, VVR, HEI, TRMB, CMPR, MDP, MRCY, NLY, HRL, CLVS, PFPT, AAOI, JAGX, APRN, MNTV, MDLA, LSPD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 42,217,354 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,853,124 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 20,628,655 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,702,313 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,494,689 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,002,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,990,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.030600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,265,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lilium NV (LILM)
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Lilium NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,705,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,581,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,189,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,379,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Certara Inc (CERT)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Certara Inc by 1506.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,653,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Service Corp International (SCI)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Service Corp International by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,034,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,015,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,819,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16.Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $10.44.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $123.07 and $142.2, with an estimated average price of $131.73.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.23%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $173.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 9,977,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 96.98%. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 252,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 960,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 22,065,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $63.32, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 828 shares as of 2021-09-30.
