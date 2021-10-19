Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: DNA, WRBY, DUOL, LILM, CHPT, CHPT, FUTU, JOBY, SBUX, MEKA, GBDC, TSLX, ENPH, NVTA, PLL, VNE, EH, PTRA, LAW, JXN, PFE, AZN, BCRX, COHU, EXEL, EXPE, GT, KLIC, ON, KN, SEIC, TTC, UNH, GWW, IGT, VC, AMT,

DNA, WRBY, DUOL, LILM, CHPT, CHPT, FUTU, JOBY, SBUX, MEKA, GBDC, TSLX, ENPH, NVTA, PLL, VNE, EH, PTRA, LAW, JXN, PFE, AZN, BCRX, COHU, EXEL, EXPE, GT, KLIC, ON, KN, SEIC, TTC, UNH, GWW, IGT, VC, AMT, Added Positions: PTON, DASH, CERT, SCI, CPNG, SPOT, COUR, MELI, DE, VMEO, ZLAB, TWLO, TXG, DXCM, RXRX, PBR, Z, TDOC, XYL, TME, STNE, FTCH, ALNY, RYAAY, ABMD, CSGP, ECL, BYND, IBN, CX, OSCR, UPWK, BLI, CDLX, BBIO, DCBO, VIR, EW, HDB, CSTL, HCAT, RLAY, TMDX, DTIL, BEAM, BNR, NCNO, SLV, AMWL, LU, OZON, DLB, ABCL, CGNT, CGNT, BFLY, AMSC, LYEL, WAT, ASND, MASI, TTM, PBR.A, NOVT, MARA, TROW, VEDL, VEEV, XNCR, VRNS, TWOU, SAGE, XENT, FRPT, SWAV, SEDG, CLLS, ADAP, NLOK, WPM, NEM, CARG, BAND, ICLK, MDT, BUR, IONS, INFY, ALEC,

PTON, DASH, CERT, SCI, CPNG, SPOT, COUR, MELI, DE, VMEO, ZLAB, TWLO, TXG, DXCM, RXRX, PBR, Z, TDOC, XYL, TME, STNE, FTCH, ALNY, RYAAY, ABMD, CSGP, ECL, BYND, IBN, CX, OSCR, UPWK, BLI, CDLX, BBIO, DCBO, VIR, EW, HDB, CSTL, HCAT, RLAY, TMDX, DTIL, BEAM, BNR, NCNO, SLV, AMWL, LU, OZON, DLB, ABCL, CGNT, CGNT, BFLY, AMSC, LYEL, WAT, ASND, MASI, TTM, PBR.A, NOVT, MARA, TROW, VEDL, VEEV, XNCR, VRNS, TWOU, SAGE, XENT, FRPT, SWAV, SEDG, CLLS, ADAP, NLOK, WPM, NEM, CARG, BAND, ICLK, MDT, BUR, IONS, INFY, ALEC, Reduced Positions: BABA, TSLA, NTES, AMZN, MRNA, BILI, TAL, MA, SHOP, SFIX, GKOS, ILMN, WDAY, LYFT, VALE, CLDR, CVAC, NVDA, RMD, TER, NFLX, ROKU, NET, TSM, FB, WIX, W, SE, ZM, KC, AJG, BBD, CBRE, ISRG, MKL, MLM, MSFT, CRM, STAA, TREE, FRC, CVNA, APPN, UBX, HUYA, BNTX, VRM, EGHT, PLD, SRPT, AMD, ALB, ALGN, DOX, AEE, AEP, AMKR, ARCC, ITUB, BMY, BTI, KO, CNS, COO, COST, BAP, TCOM, DTE, DRE, FCFS, FR, GOOGL, HALO, HD, HUM, IIVI, INSM, LPSN, LOGI, MKTX, MCD, MED, MPWR, NKTR, BKNG, DGX, REGN, BB, RBA, ROL, RCL, POOL, SHW, STMP, SRCL, SSYS, SPWR, SNPS, TJX, XPER, VECO, WSO, OPK, EBS, IPGP, AVAV, SRNE, V, XPEL, DMRC, VRSK, SIX, HHC, CSOD, ZG, APTV, ZNGA, SPLK, REXR, RNG, COMM, QTWO, JD, TRUP, CYBR, HUBS, CHRS, NEWR, BPMC, APPF, LITE, GBT, PEN, PSTG, FTV, EVBG, NTNX, COUP, BL, SNAP, MDB, SMAR, INSP, DOMO, JMIA, PD, PINS, CRWD, INMD, DDOG, SPT, DADA, LMND, IAC, DTM,

BABA, TSLA, NTES, AMZN, MRNA, BILI, TAL, MA, SHOP, SFIX, GKOS, ILMN, WDAY, LYFT, VALE, CLDR, CVAC, NVDA, RMD, TER, NFLX, ROKU, NET, TSM, FB, WIX, W, SE, ZM, KC, AJG, BBD, CBRE, ISRG, MKL, MLM, MSFT, CRM, STAA, TREE, FRC, CVNA, APPN, UBX, HUYA, BNTX, VRM, EGHT, PLD, SRPT, AMD, ALB, ALGN, DOX, AEE, AEP, AMKR, ARCC, ITUB, BMY, BTI, KO, CNS, COO, COST, BAP, TCOM, DTE, DRE, FCFS, FR, GOOGL, HALO, HD, HUM, IIVI, INSM, LPSN, LOGI, MKTX, MCD, MED, MPWR, NKTR, BKNG, DGX, REGN, BB, RBA, ROL, RCL, POOL, SHW, STMP, SRCL, SSYS, SPWR, SNPS, TJX, XPER, VECO, WSO, OPK, EBS, IPGP, AVAV, SRNE, V, XPEL, DMRC, VRSK, SIX, HHC, CSOD, ZG, APTV, ZNGA, SPLK, REXR, RNG, COMM, QTWO, JD, TRUP, CYBR, HUBS, CHRS, NEWR, BPMC, APPF, LITE, GBT, PEN, PSTG, FTV, EVBG, NTNX, COUP, BL, SNAP, MDB, SMAR, INSP, DOMO, JMIA, PD, PINS, CRWD, INMD, DDOG, SPT, DADA, LMND, IAC, DTM, Sold Out: EOG, WAB, HEI.A, IQ, GRFS, VVR, HEI, TRMB, CMPR, MDP, MRCY, NLY, HRL, CLVS, PFPT, AAOI, JAGX, APRN, MNTV, MDLA, LSPD,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Certara Inc, Service Corp International, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc, TAL Education Group, Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,& Co. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 488 stocks with a total value of $191.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baillie Gifford 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baillie Gifford

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 42,217,354 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,853,124 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 20,628,655 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,702,313 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,494,689 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,002,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,990,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.030600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,265,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Lilium NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,705,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,581,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,189,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,379,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Certara Inc by 1506.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,653,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Service Corp International by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,034,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,015,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,819,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $123.07 and $142.2, with an estimated average price of $131.73.

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.23%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $173.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 9,977,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 96.98%. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 252,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 960,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 22,065,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $63.32, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Baillie Gifford & Co still held 828 shares as of 2021-09-30.