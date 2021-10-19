Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DoorDash Inc, Certara Inc, Service Corp International, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc, TAL Education Group, Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford & Co. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 488 stocks with a total value of $191.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 42,217,354 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,853,124 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59%
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 20,628,655 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,702,313 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,494,689 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,002,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,990,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.030600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,265,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lilium NV (LILM)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Lilium NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,705,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,581,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,189,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,379,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Certara Inc (CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Certara Inc by 1506.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,653,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Service Corp International (SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Service Corp International by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,034,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,015,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,819,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34.

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $123.07 and $142.2, with an estimated average price of $131.73.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.23%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $173.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 9,977,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 96.98%. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 252,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 960,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 22,065,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $63.32, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 828 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider