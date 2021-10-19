Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discover Financial Services, Cadence Design Systems Inc

New Purchases: PEP, VMW,

PEP, VMW, Added Positions: OMC, MRK, NVS, INTC, VFC, BDX, CMI, VZ,

OMC, MRK, NVS, INTC, VFC, BDX, CMI, VZ, Reduced Positions: SCHW, DFS, COF,

SCHW, DFS, COF, Sold Out: CDNS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Novartis AG, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discover Financial Services, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q3, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parnassus Endeavor Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parnassus+endeavor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Parnassus Endeavor Fund

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,521,415 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,297,764 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,360,908 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 915,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $161.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 727,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,721,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Novartis AG by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,152,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.