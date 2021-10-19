Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Goldman Sac

- New Purchases: GSEW, IBDN, IBDO, GTIP, IBDM, IAU, SPTI, SPMB, IBDP, RWL, AGOX, PTBD, IPKW, AVUS, PAVE, OGIG, RNRG, PFFD, FNY, FNK, PHDG, AVEM, DFUS, KORP, OMFL, OUNZ, SPSC, ACES, BSCO, BSCP, FSMB, PICB, QQQM, ULST, ALB, UPST, COIN, ARKF, BSCN, COWZ, DIVO, FEMB, FYC, FYT, HYZD, JHMM, NETL, QGRO, QSY, QUS, UCON, VTWG, IT, PKI, KMPH, BL, NMCO, BSMP, CALF, EBIZ, EQL, FCVT, FTGC, GIGB, GRID, HERO, NXTG, PDP, RZV, SMMV, SNSR, MATX, AIG, AMKR, AN, CWST, COKE, DPZ, KSU, LNC, NYCB, OSTK, PKG, PFG, REGN, RHI, STX, SONY, JOE, STT, SUI, TPX, WCN, WDC, NEO, BKN, NZF, QQQX, MELI, HQY, VSTO, FUTU, NET, BNTX, TPGY, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, ME, YOU, RSKD, COOK, LCID, TOST, AIRR, ARKQ, BNDW, BSMN, BSMO, COPX, CPI, CXSE, DDWM, DFAC, DFAS, DRIV, EDOC, EFG, FCTR, FIDU, FLQD, FLTR, FNDB, FPXI, FTLS, GCOW, GSG, GWX, IHDG, IMTB, IQDG, JSMD, KNG, LEGR, LVHD, MLN, MMIT, NUBD, NULG, NUMG, OUSM, PFM, PFXF, PIZ, PSL, PSMM, RDIV, RFDA, RFFC, RIGS, SBIO, SLYV, SMLV, TCTL, TQQQ, TRND, URTY, VNQI, WBIY, XOUT, XTN, XYLD, TEI, CIM, FPAY, XXII, NGL, MMMB, TLRY, TLRY, BTBT, BITF, SDC, MNMD, OUST, UP, LICY, POTX,
- Added Positions: IDEV, IVV, XLB, IWR, TIP, RDVY, MRK, IHI, NVDA, IEFA, SPSM, GSBD, FTSL, EQIX, FTC, FXH, IXN, QQEW, SRLN, COST, MCD, FRI, IJH, SCHA, SHYG, SPIP, VTI, VXF, VXUS, ADBE, AMZN, AMT, STZ, GOOGL, MPWR, QCOM, WST, V, FB, PYPL, FIXD, FXD, IJR, IYW, MJ, SPDW, VYM, ACN, ADI, ARCC, ADP, BMO, CBRE, CVS, CDNS, CVX, CLX, XOM, F, IBM, INTC, INTU, ISRG, KMB, LH, MRCY, MU, ORCL, O, SIVB, SLB, SNA, TROW, UNP, UHS, WM, WAL, WYNN, JPS, JPC, NVG, NEA, CSQ, NBB, BCX, PSX, ABBV, CDW, KEYS, SHOP, SQ, ATKR, UBER, DKNG, ABNB, ZIM, AGGY, CMBS, DEM, DFE, DIA, FGD, FMB, GLD, IEMG, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWF, MMIN, MOAT, OUSA, QTEC, QYLD, SCHD, SJNK, SNPE, SOXX, SPAB, SPHD, SPIB, SPTM, SPYD, SPYV, TOTL, VB, VGT, VIG, XLI, MMM, CB, PLD, ASML, ABT, ATVI, AMD, A, ALGN, ALL, MO, AMP, NLY, AON, ATR, ADM, ARWR, AJG, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BCE, BDX, BLK, BSX, BC, BLDR, INUV, CVU, CASY, LUMN, FIS, CRL, CME, CINF, C, CLF, KO, CL, COP, ED, CMI, DHR, DE, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DD, ENB, ETR, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FE, FISV, GME, GPS, GRMN, GD, JOB, GIS, GPC, GBCI, GSK, GPN, GGG, WELL, HSY, MTCH, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IP, JKHY, J, KLAC, LRCX, LVS, MTB, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MPW, MDT, MET, MCHP, MHK, MS, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, ES, INSG, NVAX, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PRK, PAYX, PXD, LIN, PSA, RSG, ROK, XPO, SRE, SHW, SPG, SO, STE, SYK, AXON, TDY, TXN, TD, TM, TSCO, TRMB, UL, X, UNH, VFC, VLO, VZ, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WPC, WBA, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WY, WEC, EBAY, CMG, AAWW, RDS.B, MUC, JHI, NCA, RVT, HQL, MCA, NUO, FT, CHI, RQI, MUI, NKX, PTY, HYT, FTF, MAV, GDV, ETG, PFN, EOI, ETV, CODI, MA, EXG, BR, TMUS, DAL, CHW, DFS, TEL, LULU, ETJ, HROW, BUD, STWD, NEV, DG, CHTR, GNRC, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, BAH, TRGP, HZNP, XYL, PDI, SUN, MPLX, NCLH, NIQ, NWSA, TWTR, SESN, JD, HUBS, KHC, UA, TWLO, CRSP, GRWG, HWM, IR, ROKU, UTZ, DOW, PINS, CHWY, ORCC, SDGR, CARR, OTIS, RKT, SNOW, ROOT, FSR, QS, ACIM, ACWI, AMLP, ANGL, AOA, AOM, BAB, BSV, DBEF, DINT, DNL, DTD, DVY, DWAS, EFA, ESGU, FDIS, FINX, FIW, FMHI, FNDF, FPX, FVD, FXL, FXO, GDX, GDXJ, GLTR, GNR, GOVT, HACK, HYG, IEF, IGF, IGM, IOO, ITB, IUSB, IUSG, IWD, IWL, IWN, IWS, IWY, IXUS, IYF, IYH, IYR, JPIN, JSML, KBE, LIT, MDIV, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MILN, OIH, PALL, PDBC, PGX, PRF, PTF, PWB, PZA, REMX, SCHX, SHY, SIZE, SLQD, SLY, SLYG, SMB, SMH, SMMU, SPHQ, SPMD, SPSB, SPYG, SRVR, SUSA, TIPX, VEU, VIOO, VLUE, VOE, VSS, VT, VTWO, XBI, XHE, XLF, XLY, XME, XMMO, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: CBSH, VCSH, BABA, ARKK, BBWI, ETSY, ARKG, FCX, MRO, BND, COF, NUE, ENPH, STNE, AGG, FNX, HYLS, RSP, TAN, T, BP, BAC, BRK.B, CSX, PFE, BRK.A, PDT, NAD, TSLA, IQV, PLTR, SKLZ, DLN, EEM, FTSM, FXR, FYX, MBB, MINT, NOBL, SPEM, VTV, VIAC, SCHW, GLW, DHI, DVN, D, EMN, BEN, GILD, ICE, IFF, JCI, PG, SMG, LUV, WMT, ET, TDG, BME, NOW, ALLE, GOOG, MRNA, CRWD, AOR, ARKW, BIV, BNDX, IGIB, CPER, IGSB, FV, GBIL, ITOT, IVOL, IWM, LQD, MTUM, PULS, QCLN, SDIV, SLV, SPLG, SUB, USFR, VHT, VNLA, VO, VUG, XLE, XLP, XLU, XLV, DDD, APD, AB, AMRN, AEP, AXP, AMGN, APH, IVZ, AMAT, AZN, BK, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, CBRL, CP, KMX, CCL, CAT, FUN, LNG, CHD, CTAS, CCI, DRI, DLTR, EXC, FHI, FITB, GE, GS, GT, MNST, LHX, HPQ, HUBB, HUM, JLL, KEY, MDLZ, LMT, LOGI, MGM, MMP, MRVL, MSI, VTRS, NEM, NOC, OXY, PPG, PENN, PBCT, PLUG, PII, PSEC, PRU, RCL, SCI, SIRI, SWKS, LSI, SRCL, SPWR, SYY, TJX, TSM, TER, UPS, URI, VTR, WRE, WMB, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, CEF, DNP, USA, NUV, INSI, HPS, CHY, PCN, EAD, UTF, ETO, BXMX, ETB, ETW, HTGC, EDU, LDOS, ETY, BX, MAIN, SRNE, CDNA, IOVA, VRSK, COR, LPLA, EXPI, KMI, MPC, APTV, SPLK, PANW, PCI, ETX, HASI, DSL, TSC, NRZ, CGC, CFG, QSR, QRVO, TDOC, TTD, IIPR, SNAP, ZS, DOCU, NIO, YETI, DELL, ZM, CTVA, CFB, BILL, ARNC, U, RBLX, AADR, AMJ, BIL, BLV, BOND, BSJL, CBND, CWB, DBC, DES, DFNL, DGRW, DON, DWLD, DXJ, EDOW, EEMV, EFAV, EMB, ESPO, EZM, FEX, FFTY, FIVG, FLOT, FTA, FTEC, FUMB, GSY, HDV, IAGG, IBMJ, IBUY, ICF, ICSH, IJK, IJS, IJT, ITA, IUSV, IWP, IYG, JETS, JNK, KRE, LGLV, LMBS, MGC, MGK, ONEQ, PBE, PEJ, PFF, PGF, PHO, PKW, PPA, QUAL, REGL, ROBO, RPV, SCHE, SMLF, SPTS, TDIV, TLT, UGA, USIG, VAW, VBK, VBR, VCR, VDC, VDE, VGSH, VIS, VMBS, VNQ, VONG, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VTIP, VV, VWO, XAR, XHB, XLC, XLRE,
- Sold Out: QQQ, FTCS, GEM, FPE, ITE, MBG, GLDM, TGT, FDN, RTX, FXN, FTNT, CMC, FXZ, VLU, DIV, BHK, EW, PWR, FBT, LI, ALXN, PTNQ, TRV, AES, NVCR, SE, DBX, JMIA, BYND, FSLY, WORK, BMEZ, XSLV, TTCF, BMBL, BSCM, XMLV, EELV, EFV, FAN, FLRN, JAZZ, IRM, LEN, MXIM, NWL, RY, ITT, WHR, WOR, HVT, VALE, HOMB, VMW, ULTA, CHDN, CACI, FAF, CEM, BAM, HCA, APO, TRIP, AME, CLMT, FNB, SCKT, TTOO, IAF, MFV, GNT, MMQ, NPTN, WATT,
For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 399,182 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 351,765 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,027,363 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,887 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 180,483 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46%
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 566,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 612,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 576,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond (GTIP)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond . The purchase prices were between $56.62 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 238,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 539,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 259,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,125,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 207.25%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $84.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 169,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 217.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 134,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 224,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 480.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 126,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $36.54 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.Sold Out: (ITE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: (MBG)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Reduced: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc by 90.52%. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $75.11, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 6,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.06%. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 80,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.67%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 17,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 50,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 80.63%. The sale prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 5,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 72.26%. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 35,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. Also check out:
