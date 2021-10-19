Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SSR Mining Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: SSUS, ONEV, SCHJ, TDVG, EIS, OEF, EIRL, EWUS, IGV, EZU, PAVE, MGK, TLT, GCC, ASHR, EDV, EWQ, THD, ECLN, XCEM, COMT, LEGR, MLPX, FXE, PJUL, IYW, DEF, KNG, IJUL, PAPR, SNPS, REGN, INTU, CDNS, ANSS, QLYS, PJAN, POCT, IHG, CHD, BF.B, APD, FCVT, PFFD, TLH, FENY, AFL, WEC, ILMN, FDS, EWW, MLPA, JPHY, CLX, TECB, FAS, IWB, EJUL, XRAY, PSN, FTLS, SPMB, FSMB, PSR, FTGC, KKR, TFI, SPLB, ZG, ZS, XT, BK, CWT, FDMO, GSEW, IAU, IJAN, NET, SPTI, LYB, TECK, TM, WHR, GAB, TEF,
- Added Positions: LQD, SSRM, VUG, TSLA, TIP, VEA, QUAL, VXUS, BDJ, RDVY, XLV, VPU, AAPL, VOO, VTV, VNQ, ADI, IUSG, MBB, FXI, SCHD, VGSH, MSFT, EFG, FALN, LOW, FIXD, SPYV, ACN, IUSB, SCHP, ABT, NEE, JNJ, ESGU, IHI, SPY, LHX, ITW, NSC, PAYX, DGRO, FVD, INFL, IWP, IXN, SPAB, VCSH, AOS, GD, JPM, WMT, DIA, FTSL, SCHH, VAW, VTIP, XLC, ADP, BDX, BLK, MDT, PEP, LIN, USB, UL, GLD, IWO, TECL, VIG, CB, CMCSA, EMR, MCD, ES, PG, PSX, IVOL, SCHG, VOE, VONE, VTHR, VTWO, MMM, AMT, AMGN, CL, NKE, PM, GDX, IUSV, SLYV, VGIT, UNH, VFC, PSLV, EWU, FMHI, SCZ, USHY, CSCO, MKC, NVS, SYK, DNP, LYFT, EFV, GDXJ, IWN, IYG, QAI, RLY, SCHA, SHY, SLYG, VB, AMZN, AJG, CVX, ED, CCI, FDX, FITB, BEN, FCX, GIS, IBM, K, KEY, MET, NVDA, PRU, PEG, SO, VZ, MA, KMI, DOW, BLV, DLN, IAGG, IJR, IJT, IQLT, IYE, JPST, PFF, SCHF, SCHZ, SGOL, SJNK, SPHB, SPLG, SPMD, VGLT, VOT, VWO, VWOB, XLG, BIIB, FUN, SCHW, STZ, F, GE, GSK, HBAN, IP, MCO, NFLX, ORCL, PSA, SIRI, TROW, TRI, WBA, ETG, CHTR, STOR, KHC, APPN, FSLY, ARKK, HDV, IEI, IWD, MXI, SCHM, SPHQ, TOTL, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: VO, IEMG, IWM, BNDX, HYG, GOVT, LMBS, XLE, IVV, VBR, ITOT, MUB, IGSB, QTEC, XLB, XLF, BKLN, SLV, BABA, CAPE, EMB, IGLB, IWR, XSOE, GOOG, FTEC, IBB, SPDW, VTI, IEFA, SPEM, SPIB, UNP, UPS, EEM, SIVR, XLI, DEO, WFC, PYPL, CRWD, BND, INDA, SCHV, D, ETN, GILD, GOOGL, HD, SLB, TXN, TMO, DIS, FB, EFA, ESGE, EWZ, GSLC, IEF, KOMP, SCHO, SRVR, VSS, XLK, T, AEP, BA, C, KO, XOM, MDLZ, LRCX, PFE, QCOM, TSM, V, AVGO, SNOW, BSV, EMLC, FMB, HYMB, ICSH, IWS, MINT, SHM, VOOV, XLRE, XLY, ADBE, ADM, TFC, BMY, CVS, COP, DHR, LLY, FLEX, IT, GPC, HON, MMC, MRK, NOC, PGR, O, RSG, ROK, SBUX, VLO, NOW, AMJ, EMLP, FNDF, FUMB, GWX, IJH, IVE, IWC, IWF, IXG, MOO, PULS, RODM, SCHE, SHYG, SPIP, SPSM, SPYG, SUB, VGT, VLUE, VTEB, VXF, VYM, XLP, AXP, AMP, AMAT, BAC, CSX, CI, CCEP, DE, DUK, GS, IDXX, J, KMB, LEN, MS, PNC, PXD, CRM, TJX, ZBH, MPC, ANET, RUN, SQ, TWLO, ROKU, MDLA, DKNG, FIW, HYLS, IJS, MDYG, QCLN, SCHK, SMH, USMV, VBK, VCIT, VDC, VONG,
- Sold Out: QQQ, FTCS, DBA, ICVT, CPER, RTX, EWN, KRE, FDN, KBE, TGT, MSOS, BNO, MTUM, CORN, JETS, PDBC, XOP, TAN, AMLP, FXC, FXF, MBG, OIH, VIAC, IJJ, IJK, DGRW, QQQJ, BLOK, MGM, CWH, BP, CE, EOG, MFC, OSTK, JNK, IYT, IVW, WPM, SU, HYLB, SYY, WM, TEL, BX, MRNA, TTD, LVS, GRMN, EA, NIO, CTSH, FIS, RSP, RSX, SHV, SPOT, VEU, VMBS, XBI, GSAH, KIE, LBRDK, BAR, PH, BIL, NLY, ILF, BKNG, ZTS, IGIB, GM, TD, TTE, TSCO, AXU,
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,736 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 202,857 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,663 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 454,333 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 425,261 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 139,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.97 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $106.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 81,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 127,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $74.17, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 57,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 360.40%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 72,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 242.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 619,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 735.37%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 218.01%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $872.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.77.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $97.1 and $103.27, with an estimated average price of $100.53.Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $26.33.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.
