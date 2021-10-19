Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SSR Mining Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SSR Mining Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 489 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,736 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 202,857 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,663 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 454,333 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 425,261 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 139,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.97 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $106.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 81,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 127,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $74.17, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 57,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 360.40%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 72,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 242.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 619,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 735.37%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 218.01%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $872.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $97.1 and $103.27, with an estimated average price of $100.53.

Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
