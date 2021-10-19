Fundamentun, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: VUG, IWD, DDWM, MA, XT, PUTW, SPMB, AGG, BGRY, ESGU, VNQ, NANR, IUSB, VTV, KOMP, PDBC, VOO, GOVT, XLC, SPY, CSX, EFG, EFV, SCHX, XLK, VCIT, EFA, IJK, DHR, D, MBB, SCHZ, VB, ABT, VV, AMT, NVDA, SO, BX, AVGO, ZTS, EEM, VLUE, SCHW, C, INTU, MFC, IGSB, DFAC, FALN, FIXD, IWO, SPLG, XLY, DEO, LOW, RY, BRK.A, TEL, ESGE, HYG, JNK, TIP, USHY, VOE, VOT, T, APH, GS, LRCX, TSM, TSLA, COMT, HYLB, IJJ, IWN, IXN, JMST, NUMV, QUAL, XLB, ADP, CE, XOM, SPGI, SYY, TJX, AGL, BLV, EFAV, GSLC, IUSG, IXG, ASML, BIO, DE, FLEX, ICE, NSC, BKNG, STE, TD, MSCI, VRSK, APTV, CDW, SQ, ARKG, ARKK, BNDX, IJT, LVHD, SCHJ,

VUG, IWD, DDWM, MA, XT, PUTW, SPMB, AGG, BGRY, ESGU, VNQ, NANR, IUSB, VTV, KOMP, PDBC, VOO, GOVT, XLC, SPY, CSX, EFG, EFV, SCHX, XLK, VCIT, EFA, IJK, DHR, D, MBB, SCHZ, VB, ABT, VV, AMT, NVDA, SO, BX, AVGO, ZTS, EEM, VLUE, SCHW, C, INTU, MFC, IGSB, DFAC, FALN, FIXD, IWO, SPLG, XLY, DEO, LOW, RY, BRK.A, TEL, ESGE, HYG, JNK, TIP, USHY, VOE, VOT, T, APH, GS, LRCX, TSM, TSLA, COMT, HYLB, IJJ, IWN, IXN, JMST, NUMV, QUAL, XLB, ADP, CE, XOM, SPGI, SYY, TJX, AGL, BLV, EFAV, GSLC, IUSG, IXG, ASML, BIO, DE, FLEX, ICE, NSC, BKNG, STE, TD, MSCI, VRSK, APTV, CDW, SQ, ARKG, ARKK, BNDX, IJT, LVHD, SCHJ, Added Positions: ITOT, BND, VO, LQD, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, IWM, DGRW, IJH, IEMG, VEU, AMZN, FLRN, VTIP, JPM, VEA, IWR, GOOGL, UNH, HD, VWO, JNJ, V, IJR, PG, IEFA, BRK.B, NKE, GOOG, VZ, MCD, TMO, FB, VTI, MUB, BAC, CSCO, PFE, DIS, VXF, BSV, ADBE, WMT, CVX, CMCSA, MDT, PEP, AMGN, HON, SBUX, IWP, MINT, SCHD, MMM, MDLZ, UNP, PYPL, NEE, CRM, WM, EMB, BLK, CVS, COST, LLY, UPS, DUK, INTC, MGK, APD, AXP, KO, COP, ETN, IBM, PSX, VCSH, CAT, GD, TXN, USB, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, LHX, ITW, KMB, VLO, IQV, JPST, SPHD, CL, IWF, MO, BMY, CMI, EMR, IP, ORCL, PNC, TROW, PM, IGIB, PGX, FITB, IDV, SLQD, SUB, VNLA,

ITOT, BND, VO, LQD, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, IWM, DGRW, IJH, IEMG, VEU, AMZN, FLRN, VTIP, JPM, VEA, IWR, GOOGL, UNH, HD, VWO, JNJ, V, IJR, PG, IEFA, BRK.B, NKE, GOOG, VZ, MCD, TMO, FB, VTI, MUB, BAC, CSCO, PFE, DIS, VXF, BSV, ADBE, WMT, CVX, CMCSA, MDT, PEP, AMGN, HON, SBUX, IWP, MINT, SCHD, MMM, MDLZ, UNP, PYPL, NEE, CRM, WM, EMB, BLK, CVS, COST, LLY, UPS, DUK, INTC, MGK, APD, AXP, KO, COP, ETN, IBM, PSX, VCSH, CAT, GD, TXN, USB, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, LHX, ITW, KMB, VLO, IQV, JPST, SPHD, CL, IWF, MO, BMY, CMI, EMR, IP, ORCL, PNC, TROW, PM, IGIB, PGX, FITB, IDV, SLQD, SUB, VNLA, Reduced Positions: MRK, TOTL, FSK, SHV,

MRK, TOTL, FSK, SHV, Sold Out: RTX, QQQ, IWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E, sells Merck Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fundamentun, LLC owns 233 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundamentun, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundamentun%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 237,948 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.61% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 364,139 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,418 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,933 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 201,039 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.63%

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 40,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 48,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 212,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $361.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $66.61, with an estimated average price of $64.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 68,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.699100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 104,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 237,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 201,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1122.70%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $250.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 28,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 230.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 59,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 73,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3.