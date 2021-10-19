Green Square Capital Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

New Purchases: HRB, GIS, NEM, IWM, GSST, VCSH, TMO, CEN, JNJ, PEP, ABT, NFLX, EQIX, PRFT, CVS, URI, COST, ZTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, H&R Block Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sonoco Products Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Green Square Capital Advisors Llc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 223,334 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.19% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 189,786 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.27% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 121,179 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,860 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,402 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.45%

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 73,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 29,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 128.27%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 189,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $414.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 223,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 165,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 360.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 127,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.46 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $47.19.

Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.