Green Square Capital Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

- New Purchases: HRB, GIS, NEM, IWM, GSST, VCSH, TMO, CEN, JNJ, PEP, ABT, NFLX, EQIX, PRFT, CVS, URI, COST, ZTS,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VOO, AAPL, AMZN, MDY, DIA, KMI, VEA, BRK.B, SRVR, MSFT, TGT, NVDA, SO, CSCO, DUK, EXC, PPL, SHY, MA, CVX, ALB, GOOGL, ET, MO, WBA, LYB, ADBE, EL, BSV, TRV, CEF, VZ, PFE, PSX, MSM, SNA, MRK, ABBV, T, HBI, F, DOW, LMT, WMT, MMM, VB, AMT, BMY, AVGO, KO, CCI, FB, FHN, IBM, JNPR, NWL, LEG, LUMN, GILD, GS, PYPL, GOOG, V, WMB,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, HD, KODK, VGSH, VTIP, STIP, IEF, AGZ, VGIT, SCHR, LYFT, SPY, HEFA, IPG, GOVT, AMLP, MMP, NML, MINT, IJR, VXF, VFH, JPS, COP,
- Sold Out: VLO, ADM, SON, LUV, DAL, UAL, AGG, AMGN, ROKU, UNP,
For the details of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 223,334 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.19%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 189,786 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.27%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 121,179 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,860 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,402 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.45%
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 73,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 29,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 128.27%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 189,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $414.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 223,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 165,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 360.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 127,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.46 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $47.19.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment