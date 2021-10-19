Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

G&S Capital LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company G&S Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G&S Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, G&S Capital LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of G&S Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g%26s+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of G&S Capital LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,127 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
  2. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) - 135,420 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 125,328 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 12,421 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 52,717 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 11,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 15,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.391000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 29,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 60,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 53,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.01 and $348.95, with an estimated average price of $338.68. The stock is now traded at around $347.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $64.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 58,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 125.18%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2874.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of G&S Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. G&S Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G&S Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G&S Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G&S Capital LLC keeps buying
