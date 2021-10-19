Logo
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells McKesson Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, sells McKesson Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ullmann+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 637,069 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 84,273 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 284,151 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,763 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 186,620 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.177100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend (IDHD)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend . The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.28 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $82. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.528200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
