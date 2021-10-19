Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells McKesson Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: XMHQ, QQQ, IDHD, XSMO, PFE, MMM, GOOGL, EQWL, XMVM, MUB, VV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, sells McKesson Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 637,069 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 84,273 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 284,151 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,763 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 186,620 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.177100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend . The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.28 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $82. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.528200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.