Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alhambra+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC
  1. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 79,356 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,909 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 33,086 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.03%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 99,338 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 6,955 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 99,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.355900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alhambra Investment Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

