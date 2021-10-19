Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IAU, DVY, VTEB, BSCN, XLF, FLDR, BSCO, SMB, VXX, PDBC, ET,
- Added Positions: SUB, IWM, IVE, SCZ, EFV, IWN, IGSB, CVS, DD, KMI, GE, GSG, SONY, VIAC, DJP, BMY, BIIB, PYPL, SHY, RWO, IBB, ACWI, CHWY, BWZ, WPC, HACK,
- Reduced Positions: IYR, RWX, TIP, BSCL, GLD, AAPL, SHM, EFA, VNQ, MSFT, XOM, GOOGL, SPY, LDOS, IVV, BSV, CSL, SLQD, CI, CTAS, DHR, NEE, DGRO, JPM, GRMN, FB, TD, PH, FLOT, YUMC, DIS, TGT, SBUX, ACN, AGG,
- Sold Out: VGSH, BABA, IWD, DON, VTIP,
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 79,356 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,909 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 33,086 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.03%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 99,338 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 6,955 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 99,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.355900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.
