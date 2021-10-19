Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Adyen NV, Experian PLC, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Julius Baer Gruppe AG, Galapagos NV, Piedmont Lithium Inc

New Purchases: ADYEY, PLL, AON, SE, BTCM, MKTAY, TLPFY,

EXPGY, AMX, PAGS, SAP, ESLT, MKKGY, LIVN, HDB, GLOB, BWMX, AUDC, DAVA, MTLS, EPAM, ASND, RYKKY, JSAIY, QURE, BZLFY, OGZPY, RDHL, CHKP, DSGX, SYIEY, SIMO, SEKEY, VEOEY, LUKOY, BBD, SOUHY, CRZBY, Reduced Positions: SHOP, JBAXY, MELI, UBS, INFY, BABA, IGT, SQM, TCEHY, SKM, VALE, YNDX, MOR, RDY, WNS, ASX, JD, KT, IBN, BIDU, CLB, LOGI, IX, KB, AEG, GIB, JMIA, ERIC, SID, FN, PROSY, HIMX, AU, CX, ASML, PDD, TSM, NPSNY, GRFS, LZAGY, SHECY, CLLS, AMCR, SPOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adyen NV, Experian PLC, Piedmont Lithium Inc, America Movil SAB de CV, Aon PLC, sells Julius Baer Gruppe AG, Galapagos NV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henry James International Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Henry James International Management Inc. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 148,842 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,308 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 53,954 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 11,996 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 33,444 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.32 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $58.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.265300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $307.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $369.059400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in BIT Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Makita Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Experian PLC by 477.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $46.51, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 254,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 57,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Globant SA by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $310.351600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $52.17 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $41.99 and $66.53, with an estimated average price of $49.35.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Imax Corp. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.96.