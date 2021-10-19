Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Adyen NV, Experian PLC, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Julius Baer Gruppe AG, Galapagos NV, Piedmont Lithium Inc

- New Purchases: ADYEY, PLL, AON, SE, BTCM, MKTAY, TLPFY,
- Added Positions: EXPGY, AMX, PAGS, SAP, ESLT, MKKGY, LIVN, HDB, GLOB, BWMX, AUDC, DAVA, MTLS, EPAM, ASND, RYKKY, JSAIY, QURE, BZLFY, OGZPY, RDHL, CHKP, DSGX, SYIEY, SIMO, SEKEY, VEOEY, LUKOY, BBD, SOUHY, CRZBY,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, JBAXY, MELI, UBS, INFY, BABA, IGT, SQM, TCEHY, SKM, VALE, YNDX, MOR, RDY, WNS, ASX, JD, KT, IBN, BIDU, CLB, LOGI, IX, KB, AEG, GIB, JMIA, ERIC, SID, FN, PROSY, HIMX, AU, CX, ASML, PDD, TSM, NPSNY, GRFS, LZAGY, SHECY, CLLS, AMCR, SPOT,
- Sold Out: GLPG, 6S3, GDS, ICLK, IMAX, KPCPY, LPL, HOLI, ABST, TKC, DQ, BKRKY, 50C,
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 148,842 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,308 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17%
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 53,954 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 11,996 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 33,444 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.32 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $58.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.265300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $307.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $369.059400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BIT Mining Ltd (BTCM)
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in BIT Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Makita Corp (MKTAY)
Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Makita Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Experian PLC (EXPGY)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Experian PLC by 477.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $46.51, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 254,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 57,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Globant SA (GLOB)
Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Globant SA by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $310.351600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $52.17 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $59.52.Sold Out: Piedmont Lithium Inc (6S3)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $41.99 and $66.53, with an estimated average price of $49.35.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.Sold Out: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $6.08.Sold Out: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Imax Corp. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65.Sold Out: Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd (KPCPY)
Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.96.
