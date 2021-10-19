Next Capital Management LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Globus Medical Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust

New Purchases: ETHE, SGFY, TYG, NEAR, TPYP, CSGS, INTU, PH, PFF, SPMB, NET, SHYG, EUSGU, JUSHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Signify Health Inc, sells Globus Medical Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Next Capital Management LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,558 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,667 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 214,692 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,019 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) - 306,946 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 214,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 279.28%. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $76.41 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.