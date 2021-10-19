Next Capital Management LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Globus Medical Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Next Capital Management LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Globus Medical Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Next Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Signify Health Inc, sells Globus Medical Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Next Capital Management LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Next Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Next Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,558 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,667 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 214,692 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.40%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,019 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
  5. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) - 306,946 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Signify Health Inc (SGFY)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 214,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 279.28%. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $76.41 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Next Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Next Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Next Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Next Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Next Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider