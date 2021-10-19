JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Thomson Reuters Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: DMXF, SCHA, USXF, PRF,

DMXF, SCHA, USXF, PRF, Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VO, IWS, VWO, SCHF, IVV, VNQ, VUG, SCHP, SCHZ, VTIP, VIG, VB, AAPL, ESGE, AGG,

VEA, VOO, VO, IWS, VWO, SCHF, IVV, VNQ, VUG, SCHP, SCHZ, VTIP, VIG, VB, AAPL, ESGE, AGG, Reduced Positions: VOE, IWR, VV, IVW, IWP, SCHB, DVY, ESGU, IWD, SCHG,

VOE, IWR, VV, IVW, IWP, SCHB, DVY, ESGU, IWD, SCHG, Sold Out: TRI, IWO, SCZ, SENS,

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Thomson Reuters Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Senseonics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jmg+financial+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,044,803 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,364,599 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,467,909 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 292,898 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,218,627 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $72.09, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $69.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.940700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59. The stock is now traded at around $165.781100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 147,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $99.28 and $119.44, with an estimated average price of $110.57.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.77 and $4.05, with an estimated average price of $3.4.