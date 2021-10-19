Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD , Cameco Corp, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: IMLP, GSEW, NOW, COST, MCD, PTBD, MMM, IAC, KLAC, ADP, KRBN, HUBS, ARKF, BSJM, ALL, GIS, TRUE, TPX, T, SRE, XRT, SDY, EUFN, BIV, ODFL, LOW, AXP, NLY,

IMLP, GSEW, NOW, COST, MCD, PTBD, MMM, IAC, KLAC, ADP, KRBN, HUBS, ARKF, BSJM, ALL, GIS, TRUE, TPX, T, SRE, XRT, SDY, EUFN, BIV, ODFL, LOW, AXP, NLY, Added Positions: IBKR, CCJ, AAPL, AMZN, ADBE, JPST, JPM, CRM, SPSB, CARS, TSM, DIA, GOOG, GOOGL, SRLN, HD, PFE, PG, PEP, DIS, UEC, PICK, NEE, VZ, XOM, JNJ, ACB, INO, JCI, IJR, EEM, F, FB, GILD, IBM, AMGN, ACN, UPS, V, VO, VTIP, VYM, ABBV, INTC, CMCSA, CTVA, CAT, IVV, MSFT, LLY, ADNT, TXN, NFLX, UNP, JBL, MUR, VB, RTX, VTRS, KRE, COKE, XLV, KALA, TSLA, AFB, AGEN, PWR, PLTR, BRK.B, GSK, GUNR, HPE, GPRO, BSCM, IJH, ITB, COP, CVX,

IBKR, CCJ, AAPL, AMZN, ADBE, JPST, JPM, CRM, SPSB, CARS, TSM, DIA, GOOG, GOOGL, SRLN, HD, PFE, PG, PEP, DIS, UEC, PICK, NEE, VZ, XOM, JNJ, ACB, INO, JCI, IJR, EEM, F, FB, GILD, IBM, AMGN, ACN, UPS, V, VO, VTIP, VYM, ABBV, INTC, CMCSA, CTVA, CAT, IVV, MSFT, LLY, ADNT, TXN, NFLX, UNP, JBL, MUR, VB, RTX, VTRS, KRE, COKE, XLV, KALA, TSLA, AFB, AGEN, PWR, PLTR, BRK.B, GSK, GUNR, HPE, GPRO, BSCM, IJH, ITB, COP, CVX, Reduced Positions: VOO, PIPR, XLE, EMQQ, GSIE, VWO, VNLA, FLRN, QQQJ, XSD, XLK, VRSK, VGK, VCIT, USMV, TMO, STT, SJM, AGR, PGF, NUV, NOC, MBB, LQD, KMB, IDXX, ARKK,

VOO, PIPR, XLE, EMQQ, GSIE, VWO, VNLA, FLRN, QQQJ, XSD, XLK, VRSK, VGK, VCIT, USMV, TMO, STT, SJM, AGR, PGF, NUV, NOC, MBB, LQD, KMB, IDXX, ARKK, Sold Out: 4LRA, ICLN, BABA, ENSG, GE, ATVI, MKSI, NIO, TIP,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD , Cameco Corp, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Ensign Group Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 8,145,983 shares, 44.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 209,359 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,758 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,193 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,967 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD . The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.767300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,183,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $681.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $464.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 203.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.45%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 212.41%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $635.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 181.53%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 156.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.89 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $82.77.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.