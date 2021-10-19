Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD , Cameco Corp, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Greenwich Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD , Cameco Corp, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Ensign Group Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
  1. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 8,145,983 shares, 44.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 209,359 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,758 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,193 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,967 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD (IMLP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 15/12/2042 USD . The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.767300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,183,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $681.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $464.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 203.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.45%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 212.41%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $635.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 181.53%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 156.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.89 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $82.77.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
