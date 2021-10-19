Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys Snap Inc, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: SNAP, SHOP, MRNA, PRU, ITW, NOK,

Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Moderna Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Rio Tinto PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, RGC Resources Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q3, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 228,992 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,816 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,147 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,861 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,147 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1494.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.370400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $223.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1. The stock is now traded at around $100.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.