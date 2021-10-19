Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys Snap Inc, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys Snap Inc, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Moderna Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Rio Tinto PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, RGC Resources Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q3, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dixon+hubard+feinour+%26+brown+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 228,992 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,816 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,147 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,861 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,147 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1494.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.370400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $223.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1. The stock is now traded at around $100.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC. Also check out:

1. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider