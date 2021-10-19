Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ballew Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Under Armour Inc, Apple Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Applied Materials Inc, YETI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballew Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballew+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ballew Advisors, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,360 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 117,471 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 50,245 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 37,355 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,649 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $144.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 124.91%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $144.03 and $155.68, with an estimated average price of $150.39.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ballew Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ballew Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ballew Advisors, Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider