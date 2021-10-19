Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc

New Purchases: SNAP, AMD, COF, UAA, IAU, CROX, EW, SHOP, PNR, CMG, FCG, PSQ, EUM, FCX, BSCO, BSCN, PTBD, FTXL, EQX, XOM, EQT, CVX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Under Armour Inc, Apple Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Applied Materials Inc, YETI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,360 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 117,471 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 50,245 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 37,355 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,649 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $144.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 124.91%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $144.03 and $155.68, with an estimated average price of $150.39.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.