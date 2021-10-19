Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Snap Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc

- New Purchases: SNAP, AMD, COF, UAA, IAU, CROX, EW, SHOP, PNR, CMG, FCG, PSQ, EUM, FCX, BSCO, BSCN, PTBD, FTXL, EQX, XOM, EQT, CVX,
- Added Positions: AAPL, GDXJ, GDX, XLE, SIL, IEI, LMBS, TLH, IEF, FVD, AMZN, FB, MSFT, EMB, IWS, URA, EZU, NNDM, FXD, GGN, XXII,
- Reduced Positions: EFR, IVOL, TLT, RWM, IVV, RSX, EEM, SHY, SLV, EFA, OIH, MBB, XOP, IJR, IYR, AGG, FXO, QQQ, USMV, IYY, BSCM, IAT, XLF, IYW, GNUS, IWR, EMLP, BSCL,
- Sold Out: GNRC, ZROZ, AMAT, YETI, JPM, GOOGL, HDV, SEE, SCHW, WSM, FDX, IGT, XLV, XLU, XLC, EWL, GLD, IWN, USFD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ballew Advisors, Inc
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,360 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 117,471 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 50,245 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 37,355 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,649 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $144.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 124.91%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $144.03 and $155.68, with an estimated average price of $150.39.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.
