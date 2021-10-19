Financial Consulate, Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, , Sells , Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

- New Purchases: RYF, SPTI, VRSK, CMCSA, CSGP, CRWD, RPG, SBAC, EGY,
- Added Positions: TXG, SCHX, CWI, SCHF, SCHM, SCHC, ACIM, AAPL, SCHR, GMF, SLYG, MCD, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, V, ABBV, FB, PYPL, QCOM, SCHD, BRK.B, JPM, ABT, ILMN, MKL, VMC, SPGI, DHR, TECH, MKC.V, TMO, AMT, TFX, ECL, HEI.A, TDG, BL, DG, KMX, BKI, TGT, WCN, CABO, CBRE, ANSS, CSCO, GOOGL, FAST, MA, EXC, ISRG, VZ, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, MKC, TURN, SCHO, SPDW, SCHB, IJT, INTC, SPLG, ACNB, GWX, T, IJH, JNJ, VOO, PG, SPMD, IXUS, IVV, HD, RTX, SCZ, IEI, PEP, IBM,
- Sold Out: ITE, TRHC, IEMG, DXC, BMY, MCO, IDXX, DLA,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) - 397,914 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 220,337 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 154,603 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 274,935 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 590,608 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.96 and $63.58, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 397,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: (ACIM)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.18 and $57.66, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.406100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $271.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $26.21 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87.
