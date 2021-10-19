Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Waste Management Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, International Paper Co, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: GOOGL, WM, EL, VIAV, HAL, NVDA, DAR, CLH, KBH, JPM, BR, CWST, PANW, UPS, PLD, MRK, ZTS, HON, DD, EQR, ESS, TREX, NKE, SITE, FND, UDR, CPT, CRWD, FBHS, SUI, TSN, UNP, LEN, NTR, ECL, KSU, DHI, NUE, WFC, CLX, AMAT, LGIH, VMC, C, DLR, MS, CNI, FDX, NSC, VRNS, CI, IDXX, WPM, AMT, NEE, MAS, BDX, MU, CRM, EGP, FNV, AEP, CHRW, CCOI, CCI, MOS, DOCU, EQIX, REXR, BSX, HUM, TJX, L, LNC, ES, MHK, SPGI, OC, NOW, FR, RGLD, IQV, CMA, PNC, DT, AEE, PCAR, TYL, SPLK, LNT, MTH, AMZN, COR, TWOU, NEP, SNOW, MMC, WY, AYX, FMC, WRK, GNRC, AIRC, PEGA, PVH, VOYA, SHOP, AIG, MAG, COUP, EXK, FSM, DOCN, SILV, PRU, AIV, SAND,

Added Positions: RSG, RPD, CONE, SWCH, UNH, POOL, CARR, SBAC, ADI, NVR, CF, CTVA, HD, ANTM, TMHC, TPH, STAG, TOL, MUR, DRE, HL, PHM, CSX, AG, TRNO, MDC, LOW, TRV, SVM, VRSK, CBRE, ADP, HBAN,

Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, AMH, ALB, ELS, V, HUBS, SQ, AMD, MA, SMAR, MSFT, ZEN, ZM, WDAY, GS, TXN, EXPD, COF,

Sold Out: BABA, IP, CVA, CD, FTNT, TLND, PNW, WEC, ATR, FCX, JKS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Waste Management Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, International Paper Co, Covanta Holding Corp, Chindata Group Holdings, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q3, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 187 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,354 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 49,396 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.82% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,974 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.08% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 29,671 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,153 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 29,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $311.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 243,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 166,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 49,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 126.37%. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $125.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Switch Inc by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 98.31%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.