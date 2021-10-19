Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Waste Management Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, International Paper Co, Covanta Holding Corp

- New Purchases: GOOGL, WM, EL, VIAV, HAL, NVDA, DAR, CLH, KBH, JPM, BR, CWST, PANW, UPS, PLD, MRK, ZTS, HON, DD, EQR, ESS, TREX, NKE, SITE, FND, UDR, CPT, CRWD, FBHS, SUI, TSN, UNP, LEN, NTR, ECL, KSU, DHI, NUE, WFC, CLX, AMAT, LGIH, VMC, C, DLR, MS, CNI, FDX, NSC, VRNS, CI, IDXX, WPM, AMT, NEE, MAS, BDX, MU, CRM, EGP, FNV, AEP, CHRW, CCOI, CCI, MOS, DOCU, EQIX, REXR, BSX, HUM, TJX, L, LNC, ES, MHK, SPGI, OC, NOW, FR, RGLD, IQV, CMA, PNC, DT, AEE, PCAR, TYL, SPLK, LNT, MTH, AMZN, COR, TWOU, NEP, SNOW, MMC, WY, AYX, FMC, WRK, GNRC, AIRC, PEGA, PVH, VOYA, SHOP, AIG, MAG, COUP, EXK, FSM, DOCN, SILV, PRU, AIV, SAND,
- Added Positions: RSG, RPD, CONE, SWCH, UNH, POOL, CARR, SBAC, ADI, NVR, CF, CTVA, HD, ANTM, TMHC, TPH, STAG, TOL, MUR, DRE, HL, PHM, CSX, AG, TRNO, MDC, LOW, TRV, SVM, VRSK, CBRE, ADP, HBAN,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, AMH, ALB, ELS, V, HUBS, SQ, AMD, MA, SMAR, MSFT, ZEN, ZM, WDAY, GS, TXN, EXPD, COF,
- Sold Out: BABA, IP, CVA, CD, FTNT, TLND, PNW, WEC, ATR, FCX, JKS,
For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,354 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 49,396 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.82%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,974 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.08%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 29,671 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,153 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 29,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $311.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 243,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 166,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 49,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 126.37%. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $125.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Switch Inc by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 98.31%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75.Sold Out: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.Sold Out: (TLND)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulcrum Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment