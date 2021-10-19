Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Assurant Inc, CyrusOne Inc, American International Group Inc, Sells Science Applications International Corp, TJX Inc, FMC Corp

New Purchases: AIZ, CONE, AIG, ZBH, KKR, CMP, AGIO, DVN, PTIC, OSTK, INMD, GFX, EQD, ACKIT, CAS, ADI, JEPI, AEP, BWAC, MGNI, RRX, CE, BCSF, OTRA, AGCO, COP, XLF, DUNEU, VHAQ.U, CNR, VHAQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Assurant Inc, CyrusOne Inc, American International Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, sells Science Applications International Corp, TJX Inc, FMC Corp, Centene Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seelaus Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Seelaus Asset Management LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seelaus Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seelaus+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,417 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,304 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 11,710 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,383 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,422 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.47 and $171.13, with an estimated average price of $161.46. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 532.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 118.26%. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.87 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.24 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $85.67.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.