Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Assurant Inc, CyrusOne Inc, American International Group Inc, Sells Science Applications International Corp, TJX Inc, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: AIZ, CONE, AIG, ZBH, KKR, CMP, AGIO, DVN, PTIC, OSTK, INMD, GFX, EQD, ACKIT, CAS, ADI, JEPI, AEP, BWAC, MGNI, RRX, CE, BCSF, OTRA, AGCO, COP, XLF, DUNEU, VHAQ.U, CNR, VHAQ,
- Added Positions: IHI, OMF, CVX, WMB, GTES, CVS, NRZ, VRNT, MET, TSM, MSFT, GPK, J, RSP, C, TSN, SPY, HOLX, VRRM, BIG, LFUS, USB, VEA, SPLK, JNJ, XBI, AMZN, CTRE, XLY, GILD, XPO, VOO, SCHP, VBR, IJR, NAD, VOE, IJH, XLV, VYM, FLOT, KTB, VICI, FB, VZ, RIBT, NEM, INTC, CMCSA, AJG, COR, CTSO, BTG, UPS, ARCB,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, GM, BRK.B, GOLD, RE, TRV, RBA, CHTR, T, ACN, ITB, USAC, OCA, CBOE, RCHG, TRS, LNFA, UNH, FSNB.U, KINZ, ABBV, SVOK, CPSR, CASY, LAMR, EACPU, ARBG, FVT, HCAR, DFE, GSY, IWM, SNRH, MDY, ASAQ, ERES, ABT, BLK, JFR, FIS, PNC, MDT, PSCH, AMT, CAT, XOM, VTIQ, VTIQ, GNTX, HUBB, IVAC, KMB, WRAP, HTPA, SSD, GPACU, GPACU, TTWO, PHIC, VVR, HIGA, UUUU, SUM,
- Sold Out: SAIC, FMC, CNC, LHX, DSEY, DLTR, MSM, BKU, XLE, AL, MXIM, TMX, ST, AON, REGI, SH, FNF, NWL, TGT, OSK, EEM, BKI, AES, GT,
For the details of Seelaus Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seelaus+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seelaus Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,417 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,304 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 11,710 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,383 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,422 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.47 and $171.13, with an estimated average price of $161.46. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 532.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 118.26%. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.87 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.24 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $85.67.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.Sold Out: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Seelaus Asset Management LLC.
