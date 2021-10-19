First Bancorp, Inc Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, Global Payments Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: UPST, APPS, FB, BAC, AMT, GIS, XELA, AEI,

Investment company First Bancorp, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Global Payments Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Macerich Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bancorp, Inc . As of 2021Q3, First Bancorp, Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) - 741,576 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 26,525 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 118,254 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,604 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,874 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $379.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.406100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $276.363900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 222.44%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $221.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.