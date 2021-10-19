Albion Financial Group Buys Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

New Purchases: GE, IDXX, SOFI, SOFI, CYBR, BIDU, VMW, VSCO, VHT, COOK, SMFR, HOOD, MAS, KFY, ESG, CIBR, FRI, FSLR, ELAN, SID, CTRA, CBT, BBWI, RODI,

Investment company Albion Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2021Q3, Albion Financial Group owns 543 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 271,885 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 813,302 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 441,496 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,932 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,858 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 69,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1348.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 118,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 240,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 79.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $42.84.