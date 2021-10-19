Logo
Albion Financial Group Buys Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Albion Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2021Q3, Albion Financial Group owns 543 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/albion+financial+group+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 271,885 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 813,302 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 441,496 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,932 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,858 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 69,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1348.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 118,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 240,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 79.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Sold Out: (XEC)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Sold Out: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $42.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP . Also check out:

