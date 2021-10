Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Sea, Analog Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Analog Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assenagon Asset Management S.A.. As of 2021Q3, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owns 1230 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/assenagon+asset+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 481,577 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,415,784 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,007,835 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 335,545 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,728,761 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $369.059400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 2,005,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,307,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $331.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 423,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,047,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $172.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 425,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 276,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 420.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 10,089,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 440.03%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,170,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 165.05%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $634.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 729,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 454.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,022,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 239.77%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,445,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1850.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,317,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64.