Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Array Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: BIGC, CHWY, CYTK, INOV, ARVN, BASE, WKME, AI, AVIR, VIEW, PLAN, XPOF,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Array Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, HubSpot Inc, sells Twilio Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc, FMC Corp, Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q3, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 279 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 3,650,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,088,558 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27% Square Inc (SQ) - 1,025,583 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 374,327 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 461,930 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.62%

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,039,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 594,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.980400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 755,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.740600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 131,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $512.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 461,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 913.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,250,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,311,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $798.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,130,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $332.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 286,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $204.28 and $225.82, with an estimated average price of $213.96.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.