Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Array Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: BIGC, CHWY, CYTK, INOV, ARVN, BASE, WKME, AI, AVIR, VIEW, PLAN, XPOF,
- Added Positions: PANW, ARRY, LESL, HUBS, AMD, KLAC, IIVI, DXCM, SITM, INSP, BBBY, ADC, XPO, VEEV, HUM, MIME, PODD, TEAM, GXO, BFAM, CMG, CVET, MTSI, G, WDAY, COUP, UPWK, CAKE, MRVL, DLO, BLL, PBI, TROX, KNX, UNVR, WK, MOH, HOLX, LYV, DG, AON, ADSK, AXNX, LAD, MOD, PTVE, MCO, WEX, RAMP, APLS, WTFC, CVLT, VREX, ZUO, AMPH, ANGO, SRPT, PLNT, PRDO, PEGA, OKTA, MRC, LE, AIT, GDOT, NVST, CMP, CSTE, QTRX, SGFY, IAS, NARI,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, MRNA, FMC, GPN, FND, LRCX, SGEN, SDC, AZUL, BWA, MAT, VLRS, NVCR, ATGE, CZR, ENS, MDLA, NTRA, PWR, BURL, NMIH, WBT, AYX, WIRE, MDB, LCII, TGI, ACAD, DAN, ROKU, WCC, ACHC, CDLX, EXAS, SQ, SRCL, NCR, SHW, SIVB, ATI, CRS, CTAS, EURN, PRFT, PRCH, JBL, KAR, LTHM, MTZ, PAYC, UA, ZS, AAP, BMRN, LPLA, MCHP, RPD, ALGN, BLDR, IAC, IOVA, KBR, LULU, A, CIR, IDXX, MXL, ROST, SUPN, XLRN, ADS, TBBK, DRI, GBT, NSIT, TILE, MPWR, OUST, PNFP, BPOP, WCN, AMED, APH, BKU, BL, CVNA, FBP, GH, HZNP, ILMN, KPTI, ORLY, SRC, SRI, TFX, TPTX, TPC, TWTR, UTHR, VMEO, WBS, ALB, ALC, AMWD, COO, EXP, EW, MSCI, RNST, RMD, SITC, STAG, WSFS, ZEN, TWOU, ADPT, ALE, ARGO, APAM, BECN, BDC, BRX, CNXC, OFC, EVR, FN, FFIC, HNI, INSW, KKR, KTB, MDU, MKSI, MODN, NSTG, PCRX, PAYA, PDCE, POR, SUM, SWCH, SNX, TREX, VCEL, WAFD, WLDN, ABMD, ACM, AERI, AGI, ALK, AIMC, AZZ, WRB, BYD, BCOV, CG, XEC, DVN, RE, FIVE, FLEX, GVA, GPK, GBX, JBLU, KEX, KTOS, LGIH, MMSI, MTOR, NVGS, NKTR, NTST, PAAS, PCTY, PJT, QGEN, QRVO, RJF, ROG, RPT, SMTC, SLAB, SHC, SSNC, SCS, SHO, TNDM, TER, TRUP, UTL, OLED, UEIC,
- Sold Out: FIVN, STE, INCY, DPZ, LDOS, BAH, QTS, XPER, NUAN, FGEN, VNE, MLM, ALNY, NEWR, CARA, RVMD, INSM,
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 3,650,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,088,558 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 1,025,583 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 374,327 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 461,930 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.62%
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,039,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 594,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.980400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 755,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.740600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 131,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $512.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 461,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 913.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,250,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,311,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $798.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,130,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $332.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 286,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $204.28 and $225.82, with an estimated average price of $213.96.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.
