Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Array Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Frontier Capital Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Array Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, HubSpot Inc, sells Twilio Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc, FMC Corp, Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q3, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 279 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frontier+capital+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 3,650,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  2. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,088,558 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 1,025,583 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  4. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 374,327 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 461,930 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.62%
New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,039,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 594,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.980400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 755,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.740600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 131,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $512.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 461,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 913.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,250,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,311,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $798.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,130,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $332.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 286,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $204.28 and $225.82, with an estimated average price of $213.96.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

1. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC keeps buying
