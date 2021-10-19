Curi Wealth Management, LLC Buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co

New Purchases: NETL, PBP, PAVE, DFUS, AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co, Whirlpool Corp, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Curi Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 382,698 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,433 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 264,653 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 165,029 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.24% iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 217,131 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.13%

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 142,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 171,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 107,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 165,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $276.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 75,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 121,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $108.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $17.96.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.75 and $68.28, with an estimated average price of $66.94.