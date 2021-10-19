Curi Wealth Management, LLC Buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Curi Wealth Management, LLC Buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co, Whirlpool Corp, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Curi Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curi Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curi+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curi Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 382,698 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,433 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 264,653 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 165,029 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.24%
  5. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 217,131 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.13%
New Purchase: NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 142,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 171,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 107,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 165,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $276.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 75,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 121,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $108.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $17.96.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

Curi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.75 and $68.28, with an estimated average price of $66.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curi Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Curi Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curi Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curi Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curi Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider