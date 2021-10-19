Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Netflix Inc, XpresSpa Group Inc

- New Purchases: C, DIS, JPM,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPEM, SPSM, SPDW, SPMD, BNDX, BSV, BIV, MUB, EFG, MDYG, EFV, SPYV, SPYG, AMZN, VWO, SLYG, SUB, VB, VBR, AAPL, MSFT, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SPTM, VV, WOR, VEU, VGSH, PG,
- Sold Out: NFLX, XSPA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,892 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,448,839 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,185,775 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 846,728 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 774,169 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.Sold Out: XpresSpa Group Inc (XSPA)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.61.
