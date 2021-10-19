Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Inte

- New Purchases: FTGC, JMBS, JAAA, TPYP, BSJN, BSJM, BSJO, BSJP, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, FTXR, GHYB, GSST, PFLD, SCHG, CRM, PENN, NEM, LEG, TLS, RGR, IVE, TLRY, TLRY, TFC, UAL, UTMD, BND, VOE, VOT, VBK, VBR, ETN, BAPR, ARKF, AAP, AMAT, AZO, MUC, CSX, INCO, GLW, F, LCII, ITCI, ISRG, BSCQ, ACES, AOA, IEFA, IEMG, IDNA,
- Added Positions: GSIE, IMTM, GSY, VNLA, ABBV, DHI, VRP, PFF, FTSM, GEM, AMGN, GILD, FV, LDOS, SPY, MRK, GRMN, WFC, LLY, ABT, PHG, WM, MS, PFE, PSX, RF, SLQT, TGT, USB, UPS, UNH, VFC, VUG, V, EMR, AMZN, ADM, CVS, CAT, CVX, CMG, DIS, D, DOW, JPM, ENB, FB, FXD, FXR, FXL, AJG, GE, HON, IP,
- Reduced Positions: BSJL, BSCL, GNRC, LMT, URI, GOOG, QTEC, IFV, GBIL, PG, ADBE, ADP, ORLY, MSFT, ESGU, SSO, POST, MMC, UNM, VLUE, USMV, IJR, IVV, HTLF, COST, CBSH, C,
- Sold Out: AAWW, BERY, CTRE, EBIX, LQD, IXN, IHI, EFV, EFG, GOVT, MTUM, ESGE, IUSB, OVV,
For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
- FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 2,372,727 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 117,007 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,147,499 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
- iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 1,016,562 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 108,176 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 2,372,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.886700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 385,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.505400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 373,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 542,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.263700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 415,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.194300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 451,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 347.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.00%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 171.43%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7.Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $71.97.Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $24.41, with an estimated average price of $22.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATWOOD & PALMER INC. Also check out:
1. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATWOOD & PALMER INC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment