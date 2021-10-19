Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Inte

New Purchases: FTGC, JMBS, JAAA, TPYP, BSJN, BSJM, BSJO, BSJP, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, FTXR, GHYB, GSST, PFLD, SCHG, CRM, PENN, NEM, LEG, TLS, RGR, IVE, TLRY, TLRY, TFC, UAL, UTMD, BND, VOE, VOT, VBK, VBR, ETN, BAPR, ARKF, AAP, AMAT, AZO, MUC, CSX, INCO, GLW, F, LCII, ITCI, ISRG, BSCQ, ACES, AOA, IEFA, IEMG, IDNA,

FTGC, JMBS, JAAA, TPYP, BSJN, BSJM, BSJO, BSJP, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, FTXR, GHYB, GSST, PFLD, SCHG, CRM, PENN, NEM, LEG, TLS, RGR, IVE, TLRY, TLRY, TFC, UAL, UTMD, BND, VOE, VOT, VBK, VBR, ETN, BAPR, ARKF, AAP, AMAT, AZO, MUC, CSX, INCO, GLW, F, LCII, ITCI, ISRG, BSCQ, ACES, AOA, IEFA, IEMG, IDNA, Added Positions: GSIE, IMTM, GSY, VNLA, ABBV, DHI, VRP, PFF, FTSM, GEM, AMGN, GILD, FV, LDOS, SPY, MRK, GRMN, WFC, LLY, ABT, PHG, WM, MS, PFE, PSX, RF, SLQT, TGT, USB, UPS, UNH, VFC, VUG, V, EMR, AMZN, ADM, CVS, CAT, CVX, CMG, DIS, D, DOW, JPM, ENB, FB, FXD, FXR, FXL, AJG, GE, HON, IP,

GSIE, IMTM, GSY, VNLA, ABBV, DHI, VRP, PFF, FTSM, GEM, AMGN, GILD, FV, LDOS, SPY, MRK, GRMN, WFC, LLY, ABT, PHG, WM, MS, PFE, PSX, RF, SLQT, TGT, USB, UPS, UNH, VFC, VUG, V, EMR, AMZN, ADM, CVS, CAT, CVX, CMG, DIS, D, DOW, JPM, ENB, FB, FXD, FXR, FXL, AJG, GE, HON, IP, Reduced Positions: BSJL, BSCL, GNRC, LMT, URI, GOOG, QTEC, IFV, GBIL, PG, ADBE, ADP, ORLY, MSFT, ESGU, SSO, POST, MMC, UNM, VLUE, USMV, IJR, IVV, HTLF, COST, CBSH, C,

BSJL, BSCL, GNRC, LMT, URI, GOOG, QTEC, IFV, GBIL, PG, ADBE, ADP, ORLY, MSFT, ESGU, SSO, POST, MMC, UNM, VLUE, USMV, IJR, IVV, HTLF, COST, CBSH, C, Sold Out: AAWW, BERY, CTRE, EBIX, LQD, IXN, IHI, EFV, EFG, GOVT, MTUM, ESGE, IUSB, OVV,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Adobe Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q3, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 436 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 2,372,727 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 117,007 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,147,499 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 1,016,562 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 108,176 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 2,372,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.886700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 385,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.505400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 373,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 542,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.263700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 415,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.194300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 451,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 347.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.00%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 171.43%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $71.97.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $24.41, with an estimated average price of $22.59.