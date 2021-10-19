Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Inte

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Inte

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Atwood & Palmer Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Adobe Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q3, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 436 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
  1. FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 2,372,727 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 117,007 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,147,499 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
  4. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 1,016,562 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 108,176 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 2,372,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.886700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 385,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.505400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 373,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 542,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.263700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 415,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.194300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 451,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Paper Co (IP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 347.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.00%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 171.43%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7.

Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $71.97.

Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $24.41, with an estimated average price of $22.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATWOOD & PALMER INC. Also check out:

1. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATWOOD & PALMER INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider