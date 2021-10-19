Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: MU, VZ, BRK.B,

MU, VZ, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LEN, VEA, VWO, WHR, BAC, KMX, DGS, DEM,

AAPL, LEN, VEA, VWO, WHR, BAC, KMX, DGS, DEM, Sold Out: BABA,

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Management Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 135,365 shares, 29.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,155 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 212,941 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 128,450 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 347,545 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 128,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.