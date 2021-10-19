Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Asset Management Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: MU, VZ, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LEN, VEA, VWO, WHR, BAC, KMX, DGS, DEM,
- Sold Out: BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Management Advisors, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 135,365 shares, 29.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,155 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 212,941 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 128,450 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 347,545 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 128,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.
