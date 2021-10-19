Ctc Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: MSFT, MU, PFE, NVAX, COIN, MRNA, F, JD, BNTX, VIAC, TTD, RIOT, CRWD, BYND, QCOM, ARKK, CRM, PDD, LCID,

MSFT, MU, PFE, NVAX, COIN, MRNA, F, JD, BNTX, VIAC, TTD, RIOT, CRWD, BYND, QCOM, ARKK, CRM, PDD, LCID, Added Positions: GOOG, BABA, NVDA, SNOW, SHOP, PYPL, BA, PLTR, AMD,

GOOG, BABA, NVDA, SNOW, SHOP, PYPL, BA, PLTR, AMD, Reduced Positions: NIO, SQ, BKNG, ROKU, FB, AAPL, BIDU, DIS, BB,

NIO, SQ, BKNG, ROKU, FB, AAPL, BIDU, DIS, BB, Sold Out: IWM, AMZN, SPY, SLV, NFLX, GOOGL, TSLA, PTON, TSM, TLYS, BBBY,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q3, Ctc Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 573,649 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,865 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.01% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 821,118 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 535,919 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,524 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.32%

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.47%. The holding were 573,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 834,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,102,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $164.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 178,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 124,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.370400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 54,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 385.01%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2874.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 53,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 357.12%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 821,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 535,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 249.80%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $343.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 104,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 226.58%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1494.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 22,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $271.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 215,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.