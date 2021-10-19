Logo
Ctc Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q3, Ctc Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CTC LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 573,649 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,865 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.01%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 821,118 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.12%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 535,919 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,524 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.32%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.47%. The holding were 573,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 834,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,102,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $164.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 178,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 124,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.370400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 54,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 385.01%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2874.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 53,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 357.12%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 821,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 535,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 249.80%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $343.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 104,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 226.58%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1494.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 22,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $271.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 215,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of CTC LLC. Also check out:

1. CTC LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CTC LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CTC LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CTC LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
